Animal Feed Probiotics – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market is expected to reach $5.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Animal Feed Probiotics Market include Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (China), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) , Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kerry Group (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) , Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US), Lesaffre (France) , Novozymes (Denmark), Novus International, Inc. (US)

Pure Cultures (US), Schouw & Co. (Denmark) and Unique Biotech (India) .

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are augmented demand for poultry products and development in consumption of animal-based products. However, standards and regulations for probiotics are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/animal-feed-probiotics-market/request-sample

Animal probiotics are exact strains of microorganisms, serve up to animals in suitable amount to have a advantageous effect. It improves the health and decreases the risk of falling sick. Different bacterial strains are commercially accessible in the market such as Bacillus subtilis, Lactobacillus thermophilus, and others. The use of probiotics as feed supplements in animal production has enlarged considerably over the last decade, particularly after the ban on antibiotic growth promoters in the livestock sector.

By form, dry segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to advantages such as simplicity of transportation and storage associated with it, as opposed to liquid probiotics, which need specialized facilities for storage and transport. The dry form of probiotics is typically mixed in the feed for animals containing cattle, poultry, and swine. The dry form of probiotics generally exists in a powdered form, as it can be mixed with the feed.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/animal-feed-probiotics-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing owing to increase in the number of the middle-class population who are opt for food products with health advantages, due to the change of an urbanized lifestyle. This has augmented the demand for poultry products in the region, which has in turn been driving the growth of probiotics in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/animal-feed-probiotics-market

Sources Covered:

• Bacteria

• Yeast & Fungi

Animal Types Covered:

• Companion Animals

• Live Stock

Functions Covered:

• Gut Health

• Immunity

• Nutrition

• Productivity

• Yield

Forms Covered:

• Beverages

• Capsule

• Dry

• Liquid

Sales Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Direct Sales

• Modern Trade

• Online Retailers

• Specialty Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com