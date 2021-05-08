Solar Street Lighting – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Solar Street Lighting Market is expected to reach $16.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Solar Street Lighting Market include Acuity Brands, Inc, Bajaj Electricals, Cooper Lighting division , Digital Lumens, Inc, Dragons Breath Solar , Encelium Technologies, Inc, Honeywell International , Lutron Elecronics, Co, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co, Omega Solar, Osram Licht AG , Philips Lighting holding B.V , Royal Philips Electronics N.V, Siemens, SOKOYO Solar Group, Streetlight.Vision and Zumtobel AG.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are higher potential of solar equipments coupled with rising demand for clean energy sources and escalating off grid electricity demand. However, huge initial cost and be short of customer awareness is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/solar-street-lighting-market/request-sample

Solar street light (SSL) are widely being used for outside street lighting as their most important source of energy is solar power. Through no dependence on conventional sources of energy, these lighting mediums work on stand-alone mode, eradicating the need for a general grid of any power necessities.

By application, industrial segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to expansion toward sustainable manufacturing accompanied by mounting require for energy optimization are little of the imperative parameters which will complement the business growth. Additionally, net metering, feed-in tariffs, incentivization and extra favorable reforms will positively influence the business landscape.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/solar-street-lighting-market

On the basis of geography, Europe is expected to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to more adoption of solar lighting systems across different sectors along with strict regulatory framework for energy efficient necessities of lighting systems will push the industry growth. Huge number of prevailing smart city projects attached with substantial progress pertaining to renewable energy integration will give confidence the product penetration.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/solar-street-lighting-market

Types Covered:

• Grid Connected

• Standalone

Lighting Sources Covered:

• Light Emitting Diode [LED]

• Compact Fluorescent Lamps [CFL]

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

End Users Covered:

• Private Sectors

• Governments

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com