Fluid End Assembly – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Fluid End Assembly Market is expected to reach $15.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Fluid End Assembly Market include Alco Group, CB HYMAC , Fluid End Pump Parts, Forum Energy Technologies, Gardner Denver, Inc, Haimo Technologies Group Corp, Halliburton, Jereh Group, Piper Oilfield Products, SERVA Group, Shandong Saigao Group Corporation, The Weir Group PLC and Utex Industries, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting oil & gas industry, development in fluid end assembly designs and material. However, drop a little amount their energy in overcoming the fluid friction is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Fluid end assemblies are situated in the fluid pump and contain the parts that are occupied in moving the fluid. The inlet and outlet of fluid end assembly are associated to suction and discharge pulsation dampener in order to decrease vibration. Fluid end assembly presents different benefits such as diminish in downtime due to simple replacement and minimization of stress. This leads to an enhancement in the pressure cycle.

By application, oil & gas industrial segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to get better the durability and ability of their tools. The mounting require to progress effectiveness and decrease downtime is possible to produce significant demand for fluid end assembly in the near future. Developments in fluid end technologies are likely to deal with problems in frac pumps, which are at a superior risk of wearing out as corrosive materials are pumped through them.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the mounting require to decrease downtime and improvement effectiveness across oil & gas and well service industries in this region. Introducing latest and enhanced pumps, this, in turn, is expected to drastically impact the demand for fluid end assembly during the forecast period.

Types Covered:

• Triplex Fluid End

• Quintuplex Fluid End

Materials Covered:

• Carbon Steel

• Stainless Steel

Applications Covered:

• Oil & gas Industry

• Onshore

• Offshore

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

