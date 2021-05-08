Cryogenic Vials – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Cryogenic Vials Market is expected to reach $225.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic Vials market include Argos Technologies, Inc, Azer Scientific, Inc, BioCision, LLC, Capp ApS,, Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, E&K Scientific Products, Inc., Evergreen Scientific, Incell Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Starlab International GmbH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC and Ziath Ltd.

Increasing command in drug research is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, occasional harm to seal integrity serves hampering the market growth.

Cryogenic vials are considered as the greatest and most leak-resistant and furthermore, are accessible for the long-term storage of samples. This product is useful for the storage of specimens as well as natural materials at ultra-low temperatures. The superfast thread design helps in elimination as well as tightening. Vials are packaged in an exclusive tempered-proof, safety-lock bags, which are resalable as well.

Based on the end user, the healthcare institutions segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to bar coding of this market aids in absorption of data for future reference which has further propelled its application in this segment.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the factors such as well-established pharmaceutical and biotech sector and rise in the R&D activities related to the biotechnology that requires the cryogenic storage goods. In addition, rising command for cell banks accepted to boost the North America cryogenic vials market.

Capacity Types Covered:

• 1ml – 2ml

• 2ml – 5ml

• 0.5ml – 1ml

Material Types Covered:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

Product Types Covered:

• Round Bottom

• Self-Standing

Closure Types Covered:

• Internal Thread

• External Thread

End Users Covered:

• Drug Manufacturers

• Healthcare Institutions

• Research Organizations

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

