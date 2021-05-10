Agricultural Biologicals – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market is expected to reach $42.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Biologicals Market include Bayer AG, Rizobacter, Vegalab S.A., Symborg, Valagro, UPL, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Biobest Group Nv, Stockton Bio-AG, Seipasa, Lallemand, Marrone Bio Innovations, Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Isagro S.P.A., Evogene Ltd, Biolchim S.P.A., Valent Biosciences, BASF SE and Andermatt Biocontrol AG.

Growing preference for organic products and high costs associated with the development of synthetic crop protection products are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, widespread availability of chemical agricultural products is hampering the market growth.

Agricultural biologicals are topical or seed treatment products produced using natural materials, which are significantly used to replace chemicals utilized in agriculture farming. These biologicals are used to protect crops from pests, weeds, and diseases, thereby maintaining crops healthy. Also, farmers are dependent upon agricultural biologicals as it discourages the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food.

Based on the product type, the microbials segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to availability of strains, ease of production, a higher rate of adoption among farmers and not need of the user to have specific technical knowledge and high-end distribution logistics by using microbials.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for organic farm produce, increasing demand for biopesticides, stringent regulations against the use of chemical fertilizers and high-end R&D infrastructure.

Functions Covered:

• Crop Protection

• Crop Enhancement

Product Types Covered:

• Biochemicals

• Macrobials

• Biorationals

• Microbials

• Natural Products

• Semiochemicals

Mode of Applications Covered:

• Soil Treatment

• Foliar Spray

• Seed Treatment

Applications Covered:

• Row Crops

• Oilseed & Pulses

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Macroindicators

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

