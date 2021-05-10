Crown Caps – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Crown Caps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Crown Caps Market include Viscose Closures Ltd., Supertech-Crown Caps, Astir Vitogiannis Bros SA, PELLICONI & C. SPA, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd., Finn-Korkki Oy, Crown Holdings Inc., Avon Crowncaps & Containers, Samhwa Crown & Closure and AMD Industries Inc.

High demand for alcoholic and carbonated drinks and rising introduction of improved packaging designs are the major factors driving the market growth. However, growing popularity of flexible and closure less packaging are hampering the market growth.

Crown caps are disposable caps utilized for packaging in glass bottles. These caps are similar to the Pilfer proof caps, as the utilization of both products is to seal the container in order to prevent leakage of the content stored. These cap has a crown shape and have teeth on its edge to perfectly package the bottle.

Based on the end user, the beverage packaging segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the widespread consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and the changing lifestyle trends and increasing affordability of beer across the globe.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high consumption of rigid beverage bottles, changing lifestyles and rising adoption of beer because of consumer preferences.

Material Types Covered:

• Steel and Tin

• Aluminum

Liners Covered:

• Without Liner

• With Liner

End Users Covered:

• Beverage Packaging

• Food Packaging

• Cosmetic & Toiletry

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

