Seed Processing – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Seed Processing Market is expected to reach $23.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Seed Processing Market include Bayer, BASF, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing Llc, Corteva, Lanxess, Syngenta, Sensient Technologies, Cimbria, Nufarm, Seed Dynamics, Clariant, Germains Seed Technology, Chromatech, Incotec, Centor Group, Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited, Akyurek Technology, PETKUS Technologie Gmbh, Precision Laboratories, and WESTRUP A/S.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing adoption of commercialized seeds and supportive government subsidies. However, stringent regulatory norms are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Seed processing involves the process of choosing and processing post-harvested seeds to attain superior quality seeds with minimum adulteration that are appropriate for agriculture as well as consumption purposes.

By type, the seed treatment segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the demand for hybrid seeds in rising at a significant rate.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of seed processing.

Crop Types Covered:

• Vegetables

• Cereals & Grains

• Flowers & Ornamentals

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Other Crop Types

Equipments Covered:

• Dryers

• Graders

• Gravity Separators

• Seed Treatment Equipment

• Cleaners

• De-stoners

• Other Equipments

Types Covered:

• Seed Coating Material

• Seed Treatment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

