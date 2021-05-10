Pine Chemicals – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Pine Chemicals Market is expected to reach $22.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Pine Chemicals Market include Pine Chemical Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd, Sunpine AB, Plasmine Technology Inc, Ingevity Corporation, Harima Chemicals Group Inc, Forchem Oyj, DRT (Derives Resiniques et Terpeniques), Kraton Corporation, Resinall Corp, and Ooo Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising demand for lubricants and increasing demand from flavours and fragrances industry. However, availability of substitutes is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The chemicals derived from the distillation of oleoresin or wood carbonization are termed as pine chemicals. These chemicals are mainly obtained from three sources which include living trees, dead pine stumps and logs, and by-products of kraft pulping.

By product, the rosin segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its unique functionality.

On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing production of adhesives in the region.

Products Covered:

• Rosin

• Turpentine

• Tall Oil

Sources Covered:

• Kraft Pulp

• Pine Trunks

• Aged Pine Stumps

Applications Covered:

• Printing Ink

• Rubber

• Soaps and Detergents

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Chewing Gums

• Metal Working Fluid

• Fuels and Biofuels

• Solvents & Disinfectants

• Paper Sizing

• Flavors & Fragrances

• Dimer Acids

• Coatings

• Lubricants & Lubricity Additives

• Mining and Floatation Chemicals

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

