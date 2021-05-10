Cargo Inspection – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Cargo Inspection Market is expected to reach $3.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cargo Inspection Market include SGS Group, Swiss Approval International, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, ALS Limited, Cotecna, Alex Stewart International, Alfred H Knight Group., CWM Survey & Inspection, Camin Cargo Control., Peterson and Control Union, Wakefield Inspection Services, Aim Control Group, Certispec Group and Cargo Inspection Group.

Increased transport infrastructure and harmonization of standards are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, divergent standards and regulations across the globe is hampering the market growth.

The cargo inspection helps in ensuring the excellence of commodity and also helps in gathering all the regulations and standards. Cargo inspection services are offered by the companies as a part of the inspection to check the quantity and quality of goods that get traded. It differs industry-wise and is performed under consultants and cargo surveyors. The increasing trade activities across the globe are the major factors pouring the growth of this market.

Based on the end user, the agriculture segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising alertness among customers regarding the worth of agricultural products and groceries. Cargo inspection services in agriculture carry out extremely specialized cargo surveys of food and agricultural products to assess their circumstance. It includes the grain test for moisture, percentage of damaged grains, density, and infestation.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to have some notable amount of export of agro-commodities such as fertilizers, oilseeds, and cereals. The US has some meticulous standards for imported goods. The retail sector in Mexico has witnessed a incredible growth over the past few years. Some of the key factors pouring the growth in the country’s retail sales are the growing income levels of the middle class, increasing access to credit and continuous growth of organized retail infrastructure.

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Types Covered:

• Road

• Marine

• Air

Services Covered:

• Cargo Container Inspection Services

• Cargo Quality Control Services

• Loading Surveys Services

• Pre-Loading Survey Services

• Shipment Inspection Services

Products Covered:

• 3D

• Robotic

• Micro

Technologies Covered:

• Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Technology

• Pure Waterjet Cutting Technology

Applications Covered:

• Foam Product Cutting

• Glass/Metal Art

• Fiberglass Cutting

• Medical Devices

• Automotive

• Machine Manufacturing

End Users Covered:

• Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals

• Metals and Mining

• Agriculture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

