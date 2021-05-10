Marine Actuators – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Marine Actuators Market is expected to reach $5.38 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Marine Actuators Market include AVK Group, Brkert Fluid Control Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Diakont, Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Hunt Valve, IMI PLC., KITZ Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Rotork, Schlumberger, Ultra Motion, and Woodward.

Technological developments, and increasing population are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as competitive standards of pricing, and the ability of the suppliers to meet the requirements of the consumer are hampering the market growth.

Marine Actuators involve complex molecules and hence manufacturing these molecules is a challenge for developers, particularly in with regard to specialized manufacturing facilities and highly skilled technical personnel. This has created lucrative avenues for contract service providers operating in the space.

Based on the product, the pneumatic segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the automation projects in power, chemical, and oil and gas industries will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of OEMs that deliver high-performance vehicles. Eastern Europe is having a sluggish growth while Western Europe which comprises of countries such as Germany, Italy, France and the U.K. is growing in terms of both market and technology.

Products Covered:

• Electric

• Hybrid

• Hydraulic

• Manual

• Mechanical

• Pneumatic

Applications Covered:

• Fishing Vessels

• Passenger Ships And Ferries

• Yachts

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

