Narrowband IoT – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Narrowband IoT Market is expected to reach $5771.25 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 46.5% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Narrowband IoT Market include Huawei, Qualcomm, Samsung, Nordic Semiconductor, Altair Semiconductor, Cheerzing, Sercomm, SIMCom, Sequans Communications, Sierra Wireless, MediaTek, and ZTE.

Widening applications of NB-IoT technology, and rise in the use of connected devices are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as stiff competition from other lpwa technologies, and security concerns are hampering the market growth.

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), also known as LTE Cat NB1 is a low power wide area network technology (LPWA) standard that connects a wide range of devices and services on established cellular network. NB-IoT is well suited for applications that deals with small amount of infrequent data transfer over long period of time. NB-IoT operates in licensed spectrum that offers secure and reliable connectivity while assuring quality of service.

Based on the deployment type, the guard band segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the various benefits include the absence for frequency planning and reuse of existing infrastructure including RF modules & antenna. Moreover, the requirement of no additional spectrum cost in guard band deployment is further complementing its growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of NB-IoT technology in multiple applications, such as smart meters, smart parking, smart streetlights, and healthcare. China is currently dominating the market in APAC. Favourable government policies and a strong presence of NB-IoT chipsets, modules, and infrastructure providers in China are the prime factors fuelling the growth of the market in China.

Technology Services Covered:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Devices Covered:

• Smart Parking

• Smart Meters

• Trackers

• Alarms and Detectors

• Smart Streetlights

• Smart Appliances

• Wearable Devices

Application Softwares Covered:

• Security Solutions

• Real Time Streaming Analytics

• Soil Monitoring Solutions

• Asset Tracking Solutions

• Logistics Tracking Solutions

• Smart Parking Management Solutions

Smart Applications Covered:

• Smart Governance

• Smart Metering

• Smart Buildings

• Smart Asset Tracking

Deployment Types Covered:

• Stand-Alone

• Guard Band

• In-Band

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Automotive and Transportation

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Safety and Security

• Infrastructure

• Building Automation

• Consumer Electronics

• Logistics

• Information Technology (IT)

• Retail

• Smart Cities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

