Riveting Tools – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Riveting Tools Market is expected to reach $371.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Riveting Tools Market include AVK Industrial Products, Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH, Ober SpA, Advanced Air Tool Company, Inc., Sioux Tools, Arconic Fastening Systems, Toptul, Karat Industrial Corporation, Soartec Industrial Corporation, Ace Rivet & Fastener, Inc., Cherry Aerospace, Honsel Umformtechnik, Shanghai Fast-Fix Rivet Corp., LOBTEX CO., LTD., E Ding Co., Ltd., Rivtec Ltd. And Astro Pneumatic Tool Company.

High utilization of riveting tools in construction industry and growth in the demand from the automotive industry are fuelling the market growth. However, increasing penetration of adhesives & tapes is hampering the market growth.

Riveting tools are normally a kind of fasteners, which has a smooth cylindrical shaft that interfaces head and tail. Riveting fasteners are utilized to help tension loads, and are even more effective in supporting shear load placed perpendicularly to their axes. It is most cost effective and superior procedure of fastening.

Based on the application, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, particularly in economies such as China and India and also recovery of the automotive manufacturing industry in Russia and Brazil.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing expansion of aerospace industry and high demand for truck and utility vehicles in the automotive industry.

Products Covered:

• Pneumatic Riveting Tools

• Lazy Tong Riveting Tools

• Hydro-pneumatic Riveting Tools

• Hand Held Lever Riveting Tools

• Battery Powered Riveting Tools

Technologies Covered:

• Pneumatic

• Hydraulic

• Electric

Applications Covered:

• Woodworking & Decorative Finishing

• Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Industrial Gas Turbine

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defence

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

