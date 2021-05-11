GCC Shrink Sleeves – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global GCC Shrink Sleeves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in GCC Shrink Sleeves Market include Amber Packaging Industries L.L.C, ASPCO, Golden Line Printing & Packaging, Harwal Group of Companies, Luban Packing LLC, Matrixpack, PRIMEX, Rafi International, SAUDI MODERN PACKAGING CO and Tagleef Industries LLC.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand for materials, mounting incomes in developing economies and rising urbanization. However, difficulty of the manufacturing procedure is slow is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Shrink sleeve are ended with polymer materials that shrink to the manufactured goods surface when temperature is applied. Shrink sleeve allows the graphics to be printed just about the whole product container. The shrink sleeves market is mostly buyer oriented.

By material, polyethylene terephthalate (pet) segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to benefits offered by PET material comprise print that is protected from discoloration and spoil from liquid spills owing to the reverse printing on the sleeve, scuff-resistant cover for the print which supply to the growth of PET shrink sleeves market.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to increase in the urbanized population, mounting demand for packaged foods, a renaissance of the labeling & packaging industry in member countries, and mounting emphasis on the utilize of sustainable materials. Increasing health issues in the region and an boost in the utilize of cosmetic products.

Materials Covered:

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

End Users Covered:

• Beverage

• Cosmetics and Toiletries

• Food

• Household Chemicals

• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

