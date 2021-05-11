Moving Bed Bioreactor – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in moving bed bioreactor market include Aquatech International LLC, Degremont Technologies Ltd, Veolia Water Technologies, Applied Water Solutions Inc, Aquapoint Inc., Biowater Technology AS, Headworks Inc., Dow Water and Process Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, GE Water and Process Technologies, Ovivo, Siemens Water Technologies, Wock-Oliver Inc., World Water Works Inc., AqWise Wise Water Technologies Ltd, Schlumberger, SUEZ, Genesis Water Technologies, Qingdao Spring, and Toshiba.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include stringent laws and regulations on emission, increasing contamination in water bodies various economies, rising population, and increasing demand from the end-user industries. However, lack of awareness and funding toward moving bed bioreactors is likely to restraint the market. Moreover, increasing R&D within water treatment technologies is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth, in the coming years.

Moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) is a type of wastewater treatment system. The MBBR system consists of an aeration tank (similar to an activated sludge tank) with special plastic carriers that provide a surface where a biofilm can grow. These are cheaper than some solutions available in the market such as membrane biofilm reactors (MBRs). They occupy less area in comparison, one-third of the area occupied by activated sludge process treatment. MBBR is suited best in this regard offering a smaller carbon footprint, unrivaled efficiency in water treatment needed for industrial firms/municipalities to meet the stringent pollutant discharge limits.

By end user, municipal wastewater treatment segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Wastewater in municipal treatment involves a lot of biomass. The accumulation of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds, by discharge of wastewater, is one of the main causes for contamination in water bodies, such as lakes and rivers. For this reason, MBBR is being implemented by various countries to treat municipal wastewater. Recently, MBBRs invited increasing research interests in practice for municipal applications on a larger scale. Its application has undergone various degrees of modification and development.

On the basis of geography, North America region is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of developed nations, like the United States and Canada. The US market utilized MBBR from the 1990s, and pioneered many research and pilot plants. As the country is home to various multinational manufacturing companies, the technology for the production of efficient MBBR designs is developed in this country. The designs are developed for multiple uses, such as municipal water treatment, processed food effluent water treatment, pulp and paper effluent treatment, etc.

Products Covered:

• Aerobic MBBR

• Anoxic MBBR

• Anaerobic MBBR

Applications Covered:

• Nitrification/Denitrification

• Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD)/COD Removal

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Marine

• Municipal Wastewater Treatment

• Food and Beverage

• Poultry and Aquaculture

• Pulp and Paper

• Industrial

• Packaging Industry

• Chemical

• Pharmaceutical

• Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

