Wound Care Management – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Wound Care Management Market is expected to reach $42,215.70 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in wound care management market include 3M Company, Acelity, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hartmann Group, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Coloplast A/S, BSN Medical (Essity), ConvaTec Group PLC, Hollister Incorporated, Mimedx Group, Molnlycke Health Care, Winner Medical Group, Medtronic PLC, Nitto Denko, Johnson and Johnson, Integra Lifesciences, Smith & Nephew, and DermaRite Industries.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing incidences of chronic wounds, ulcers and diabetic ulcers, increase in aging population, increase in volume of surgical procedures worldwide, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing diabetic population. However, high treatment costs and lack of reimbursements policies are restricting the market growth.

Wound care comprises of products that are used to treat acute and chronic wounds, such as ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds. Wounds and injuries are common afflictions that affect billions of people worldwide. The products are highly resistant to environmental inhibitors and foreign particles and are used by a nurse under the physician’s orders and supervision, for many reasons.

By product, surgical staplers segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. These staplers are specialized medical staplers, which can be used as an alternative to sutures, for the purpose of wound closure. They can be used during minimally invasive image-guided procedures. Surgical staplers offer benefits, such as faster recovery, less pain, coagulation, and accurate closure, especially in minimally invasive procedures. Various applications of surgical staplers include the areas of gynaecology, abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic and orthopaedic surgeries, etc.

On the basis of geography, North America region is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing incidence of chronic wounds, favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in the ageing population. As per American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) 2020, diabetes is the leading cause of non-traumatic lower extremity amputations in the United States, and approximately 14-24% of patients with foot ulcer require an amputation.

Wound Types Covered:

• Acute Wounds

• Chronic Wounds

Products Covered:

• Advanced Wound Closure

• Advanced Wound Care

End Users Covered:

• Clinics

• Community Health Services

• Hospitals

• Home Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

