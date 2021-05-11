Inverter – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Inverter Market is expected to reach $39.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Inverter Market include ABB, Altenergy Power System, Bestek, Darfon Electronics, Delphi Technologies, Enphase Energy, Fronius International, General Electric, Goodwe, Huawei Technologies, Power Electronics, Schneider Electric, Sensata Technologies, SMA Solar Technology, Solaredge Technologies and Sungrow Power Supply.

Large inflow of investments in renewable energy sector and rise in the consumption of wind energy are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strain caused by inverters on batteries present in the vehicles to supply power to the secondary devices and systems installed in them is restraining the market growth.

Inverter is an electronic device that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The input voltage, output voltage and frequency, and overall power handling depend on the design of the specific device or circuitry. The inverter does not produce any power; the power is provided by the DC source. It is a combination of mechanical effects (such as a rotary apparatus) and electronic circuitry.

Based on sales channel, the indirect sales channel segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are widely adopted by manufacturers to provide their solutions to various end users.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing investments for the deployment of industrial automation solutions, importance on rules that demand workforce safety and operational costs of power plants due to innovations in technologies.

Sales Channels Covered:

• Indirect Sales Channel

• Direct Sales Channel

Phase-Based Classification of Inverters Covered:

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

Output Voltages Covered:

• Above 500 V

• 300–500 V

• 100–300 V

Output Power Ratings Covered:

• 10–50 kW

• 50–100 kW

• Above 100 kW

• Below 10 kW

Waveform-Based Classification of Inverters Covered:

• Square Wave Inverters

• Pure Sine Wave Inverters

• Modified Sine Wave Inverters

Types Covered:

• Non-Solar Inverters

• Solar Inverters

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Commercial

• PV Plants

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

