Aluminum Cans – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Aluminum Cans Market is expected to reach $349.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.12% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aluminum Cans Market include Alltub Group, Amcor, Ball Corporation, CPMC, Crown, DS container, EXAL, Great China Metal Industry Company limited, Massilly Group, ORG Packaging, Rexam, Shengxing Group, Shengya, Toyo Seikan Co Ltd and TUBEX GmbH.

Rising number of health-conscious consumers and increasing preference for these cans from various industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, an injury caused by its interiors while opening is restraining the market growth.

Aluminium cans are lightweight, tough, inexpensive, and easy to handle and provide barriers against air, light and moisture. They are also extenders of product shelf life. Owing to these distinctive features, they find diverse applications and are used in the packaging of several products, such as soft drinks, oil, perfumes, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Based on application, the food segment is likely to have a huge demand due to growth in consumption of processed food and increasing shelf life of products.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the availability of raw materials and low labor cost and Rapid growth in market segments.

Structure Types Covered:

• 2 Piece Cans

• 3 Piece Cans

Applications Covered:

• Food

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Convenience Food

• Pet Food

• Meat & Seafood

• Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

