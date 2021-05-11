Surgical Sealant and Adhesives – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market is expected to reach $6.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market include Adhesys Medical GmbH, Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Cardinal Health, Cohera Medical Inc, CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Lifebond Machines Pvt LTd, Mallinckrodt company, Medtronic, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited and Vivostat A/S.

Need to manage blood loss in patients and rising concerns to reduce surgical wounds are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of reimbursements is restraining the market growth.

Surgical Sealant and adhesives are mostly used during or after a surgery to avoid surgical complications such as air, blood, and fluid leaks. They are available in the form of films and foams, and aid by creating a hemostatic layer, which stops the blood and air leakage from the targeted area.

Based on application, the cosmetic surgeries segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rise in facelift surgeries, burn surgeries and other reconstructive surgeries, and the rising number of cosmetic surgical procedures.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of well-equipped hospitals, increasing number of soft tissue injuries and growing number of trauma surgeries.

Origins Covered:

• Animal Based

• Human Blood Based

Indications Covered:

• Tissue Sealing

• Tissue Engineering

• Surgical Hemostasis

Types Covered:

• Polysaccharide Based Sealants and Adhesives

• Polypeptide/Protein-Based Sealants and Adhesives

Products Covered:

• Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives

• Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives

Applications Covered:

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries

• Cosmetic Surgeries

• General Surgeries

• Ophthalmic Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Pulmonary Surgeries

• Urological Surgeries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

