Histology & Cytology – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Histology & Cytology Market is expected to reach $43.43 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Histology & Cytology Market include Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BrandTech Scientific Inc , Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, Southwest Precision Instruments LLC, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. , and Trivitron Healthcare.

The increasing standardization of pathological laboratories and technological advancements in diagnostic and molecular techniques are the factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of awareness among the public for diagnostic tests is hampering the growth of the market.

Histology and Cytology come under the scientific medical speciality that is concerned with the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of human tissues, including function and structure whereas cytology is the study of human cells.

Based on the type of examination, the cytology segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the integration of computational analytical tools for advancing cytology systems.

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population, growing cancer incidence, and raising awareness about cancer screening in this region.

Type of Examinations Covered:

• Cytology

• Histology

Techniques Covered:

• Cryostat & Microtomy

• Molecular Pathology

Products Covered:

• Consumable and Reagents

• Instruments and Analysis Software System

Test Types Covered:

• Flow Cytometry

• Microscopy Tests

• Molecular Genetics Tests

Applications Covered:

• Cell Signaling

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery & Designing

• Epigenetics and Sequencing Studies

• Molecular Diagnostics

End Users Covered:

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Biopharmaceutical companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories/Centers

• Hospitals/Clinic

• Life Sciences

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

