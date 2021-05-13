Aircraft Flight Control Systems (FCS) – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems (FCS) Market is expected to reach $18.93 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Flight Control Systems (FCS) Market include Honeywell International, Inc., BAE Systems, Inc, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Safran Electronics & Defense, Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd., Weststar Aviation Services, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, Woodward Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, Nabtesco Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Liebherr Group, MOOG Inc, Saab AB, and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Increasing demand of aircraft due to consistent growth of air travel is driving the market growth. However, limited lifespan and high manufacturing costs of components is hampering the growth of the market.

Aircraft flight control systems (FCS) are aerodynamic devices that combine automation and electromechanical skills. These control systems adjust the orientation of a vehicle about its center of gravity. These aircraft control systems enhance the performance of aircraft and are used to provide safety to the aircraft during pitching, banking and rolling.

Based on the technology, the fly-by-wire segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period as fly-by-wire (FBW) is a technology system which is substituted as an electronically connector for the standard manual aircraft checks. Flight power motions are transformed by cables to digital transmissions and aircraft command machines determine how the actuators can be moved at each controlled area in order to deliver the requested answer, due to these features this segment’s demand is expected to increase in the aircraft flight control systems (FCS) market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period to growth in the aircraft industry and airline travel, which in turn is resulting in an increase in the demand for aircraft flight control systems in many of the Asia Pacific countries.

Products Covered:

• Deicing Truck

• Deicing Fluid

Types Covered:

• Rotary Wing Flight Control System

• Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Flight Control System

• Commercial Fixed Wing Flight Control System

• Military Fixed Flight Control System

Technologies Covered:

• Power by Wire

• Digital Fly by Wire

• Hydro-Mechanical

• Fly-by-Wire

• Mechanical

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Regional Jets

• Very Large Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

Components Covered:

• Flight Control Computers (FCC)

• Cockpit Controls

• Aircraft Actuators

• StandBy Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit (SAARU)

• Electronic Components

• Avionics

• Flight Control Surfaces

• Flight Control Sensors

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Aviation

• General Aviation

• Business Aviation

• Military Aviation

Platforms Covered:

• Fixed Wing Platform

• Rotary Wing Platform

End Users Covered:

• Linefit

• Retrofit

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

