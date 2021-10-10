One of heavyweight boxing’s most intriguing storylines will write its third and likely final chapter Saturday as WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury meets former champion Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view card is set for 9 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. Both fighters became global superstars after their classic bout in December 2018. That fight ultimately ended in a draw, but their clashing styles made the matchup unforgettable. Their rematch in February of last year was a lopsided affair that saw Fury take the belt with a seventh-round stoppage. Various delays have interfered with their third fight, but now the fighters are ready to square off one more time.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III preview

A third matchup between Fury and Wilder seemed inevitable, considering both fighters had rematch clauses in their contracts. But there was no shortage of setbacks in getting there.

The pandemic delayed a proposed third fight in December of last year and future dates in 2021 were deliberated. However, Fury decided to skip a third match with Wilder in favor of pursuing a unification fight with former three-belt holder Anthony Joshua (WBA, IBF, WBO), who went on to lose the titles to Oleksandr Usyk in September.

Wilder pursued litigation to enforce the rematch clause, and an arbitrator ruled in his favor in May. The trilogy fight was then scheduled for late July but was postponed again because of a Covid outbreak in Fury’s camp, which included Fury himself testing positive for a second time.

Neither boxer has set foot in the ring since their second fight, and observers are curious whether the trilogy will look like an extension of the rematch or if Wilder can return to the dangerous disposition that has seen him register 41 knockouts among his 42 professional boxing victories. His lone decision victory came in January 2015 against Bermane Stiverne, who he later knocked out in the first round of their November 2017 rematch.

The draw in the first matchup is the closest Fury has come to a loss in his boxing career, but he has been criticized by some observers for facing relatively meager opposition before crossing paths with Wilder. Fury won the heavyweight title with a lackluster decision against former champion Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 before personal issues influenced a nearly three-year hiatus from the ring.

How to make Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 picks

