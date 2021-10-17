Video Surveillance Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Video Surveillance market for 2020-2025.

The “Video Surveillance Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Video Surveillance industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Flir

Avigilon

Hanwha Techwin

Honeywell Security Group

Infinova

Pelco

Bcdvideo

CP Plus

Nice Systems

Panasonic System Networks

Tiandy Technologies

Uniview

Vivotek

Zicom

Eagle Eye Networks

P. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Hardware

Software

Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

Installation and Maintenance Services On the basis of the end users/applications,

Commercial

Infrastructure

Military and Defense

Residential

Public Facility