Household vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that are used for cleaning floors and carpets using suction. The market for these cleaner is a part of the household appliances industry, which is growing steadily, owing to high purchasing power, increasing health & hygiene concerns, and rise in working population. Vacuum cleaners are available in different sizes and models including handheld devices, battery-powered, central vacuum cleaners, and others.

Some of the key players of Household Vacuum Cleaners Market:

AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electroncis, Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The global household vacuum cleaners market was valued at $11,968 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $16,657 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The market is largely driven by the increase in disposable income, rise in large carpeted area and tiled interiors of the house, increase in urban population, and improved standards of living in developing economies. The rising demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions is another driver for this market.

The household vacuum cleaners market has three major segments: product type, mode of sale, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into upright, central, canister, drum, robotic, wet/dry, and others. Robotic vacuum cleaners are more expensive as compared to other types of vacuum cleaners. However, automation and less human assistance assist in hassle-free cleaning process, and these factors increase the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.

1.Global analysis of Household Vacuum Cleaners Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Household Vacuum Cleaners Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022.

3.Forecast and analysis of Household Vacuum Cleaners Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.