Anti-money Laundering Solution Market to witness huge potential in future with key players: Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.



An important growth driver for this market is the increasing regulatory compliance requirements, which compels financial institutions to adopt AML software. The growing utilization of predictive analytics to reduce false results and to decrease the compliance cost of AML software is a trend that will impel market growth until the end of 2024. Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software. Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.



In 2018, the global Anti-money Laundering Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.





This report focuses on the global Anti-money Laundering Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-money Laundering Solution development in United States, Europe and China.





Key Highlights from Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Study.



Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Anti-money Laundering Solution industry evolution and predictive analysis.



Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Anti-money Laundering Solution market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.



FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS: In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.



Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.



Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Anti-money Laundering Solution report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)





The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Anti-money Laundering Solution Market have also been included in the study.



Market Growth by Applications: Tier 1 Financial Institution, Tier 2 Financial Institution, Tier 3 Financial Institution & Tier 4 Financial Institution



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Targens, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies & Safe Banking Systems



Market Growth by Types: , Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software, Customer Identity Management Software, Compliance Management Software & Others



