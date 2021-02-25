Chagas Disease Treatment Market, Industry Outlook: Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Epichem Pty Ltd, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Research Report By Type (Acute Chagas Disease, Chronic Chagas Disease), Treatment (Antiparasitic Treatment, Symptomatic Treatment), Drugs (Benznidazole, Nifurtimox), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Chagas disease treatment market are Humanigen, Inc, Savant HWP, Inc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd, Oblita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Epichem Pty Ltd, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Insud Pharma group, Novartis AG, Kancera AB, AstraZeneca, Maprimed S.A. and others.
Market Analysis:
Global Chagas disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in special designation from the regulatory authority and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth
Market Definition:
Chagas disease is an inflammatory infectious disease caused by parasite protest Trypanosoma cruzi found in the feces of triatomine bug which is also known as kissing bug as they typically bites people on the face as they sleep. Chagas disease is common in Central America, South America and Mexico. It causes a brief sudden illness which lasting for longtime. It can later cause heart and digestives complications, if left untreated.
Market Drivers
- Large scape population movements mostly from ruler urban areas of the world have increased the geographic distribution of the Chagas disease is drive the market growth
- Emergence of drugs used to treat complications associated with Chagas disease such as heart-related complications and digestive-related complications is boosting the market growth
- Consumption of uncooked food contaminated with feces is propelling g the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
Market Restraints
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Segmentation:
By Type
- Acute Chagas Disease
- Chronic Chagas Disease
By Treatment
- Antiparasitic Treatment
- Symptomatic Treatment
By Drugs
- Benznidazole
- Nifurtimox
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2017, Insud Pharma group received an approval from the FDA for Benznidazole, a nitroimidazole antimicrobial for the treatment of Chagas disease in in pediatric patients 2 to 12 years of age. It also received priority review and orphan drug designation from the FDA. The approval of benznidazole marks an important milestone to bring transformative treatment to patients suffering from Chagas disease.
- In March 2017, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED entered into research collaboration with Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to develop the drugs for Chagas disease and leishmaniasis. This collaboration will improve the access to disease specific novel treatment for neglected tropical diseases including Chagas disease and leishmaniasis.
Competitive Analysis:
Global Chagas disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Chagas disease treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global Chagas disease treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
