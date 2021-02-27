Deep brain stimulation systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market.

The global deep brain stimulation systems market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,954.35 million by 2027 from USD 1,017.57 million in 2019. Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis is the factor for market growth.

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market By Product Type (Single-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator, Dual-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator), Application (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor, Epilepsy, Dystonia), Type (Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Neurological Clinic), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Country Level Analysis

Deep brain stimulation systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by product type, application, type, end user type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the deep brain stimulation systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Country Level Analysis, By Product Type

North America dominates the deep brain stimulation Systems market as the U.S. is leader in deep brain stimulation systems. In North America due to better advancement in products and services, this region is dominating the deep brain stimulation systems. North America accounts higher healthcare expenditure, especially in U.S. Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR due to increase in medical tourism as well as increase in population. Numbers of companies in emerging countries are increasing due to increase in demand for neurology disease, hospitals and other areas. Additionally, the increasing number of healthcare expenditure and increasing number of hospitals and neurology clinics in China and India upsurge demand of deep brain stimulation systems. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing Parkinson’s diseases among population.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Huge Investment by Laboratory for Deep Brain Stimulation Systems and New Technology Penetration

Deep brain stimulation systems market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in life science industry with deep brain stimulation systems demand impact of technological development in laboratory services and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the deep brain stimulation systems market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Customization Available: Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market

The major players covered in the report are NeuroPace, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fisher Wallace, SceneRay Corporation, Limited, Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, MEDTRONIC, and Abbott among other players domestic and global. Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market

Deep brain stimulation systems is playing significant role to enable doctors to make appropriate clinical and diagnostic decisions across various levels of health care services. Increasing demand for diagnostic tests is augmenting the market growth as they are used for clinical diagnoses tests.

Deep brain stimulation systems demand has been increased with rising cases of neurological disorders as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Abbott announced that they have received CE mark approval for their Bluetooth-enabled software upgrades to all currently installed Infinity DBS systems which deliver MR-conditional labelling and innovative features. After receiving CE mark approval, the company commercialize and expand their business in the market

High cost of deep brain stimulation devices and surgery will hamper the deep brain stimulation systems market as which further creates new opportunities for deep brain stimulation systems with growing advancement in novel technologies. Such technology support Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market growth in the forecast period to 2027.

This deep brain stimulation systems market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Deep brain stimulation systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and type, end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into single-channel deep brain stimulator and dual-channel deep brain stimulator. Single-channel deep brain stimulator segment is dominating the market because single channel deep brain stimulators hold the highest market share as they have existed in the market before the dual channel models that accounts for high penetration. Moreover, single channel stimulators are highly preferred in treatment of Parkinson’s disease that adds to the overall share of these systems.

Rising cases of neurological disorders across the world is one of the prominent factors for growth of this market. Neurological disorders include various neurologic diseases which affect the brain and the autonomic and central nervous systems. There are more than 600 diseases of neurological disorders. Types of neurological disorders are including, Parkinson’s, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Tourette’s syndrome, among others.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, millions of people are affected by the neurological disorders. Each year more than 6 million people die due to stroke. Worldwide 50 million people have epilepsy disease. 80% of deaths due to the neurological disorders take place in low- and middle-income countries.

