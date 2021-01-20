Powder Dietary Supplements Market Worth Observing Growth | Amway, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer

Powder Dietary Supplements are the substances which consist of several ingredients such as proteins, vitamins & minerals and other nutritious items which are effective for better health conditions. Powder Dietary Supplements market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on awareness about nutrition, providing weight loss solution and rise in urbanization. There has been significant rise in number of people using dietary supplements with figure stood up to 78% in United States alone in 2018, the future of powder dietary supplements looks promising. This result in rising popularity of gymnasiums and fitness centers and escalating need for microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industries may trigger demand and help in industry expansion.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Powder Dietary Supplements’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Amway (United States),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Bayer (Germany),Glanbia (Ireland),Pfizer (United States),Archer Daniels Midland (United States),Carlyle Group (United States),NBTY Inc. (United States),Nu Skin Enterprises (United States),GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Amino Acids Powder Dietary Supplements, Botanical Powder Dietary Supplements, Vitamins & Minerals Powder Dietary Supplements, Others), Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-cancer, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Health & Beauty Stores, Pharmacies Drug Stores, Online Stores), Ingredients (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega Fatty Acids, Others), End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants)

Market Drivers: Increase in Demand at Pharmaceutical Industries that Boost the Market.

Rising Health Awareness Among the Customers Fuelled Up the Powder Dietary Supplements Market.

Market Trend

Rising awareness regarding fat reduction.

Increase in demand of supplements in developing countries

Restraints: Side Effects Associated with Powder Dietery Supplements Hampers the Market.

Stringent Government Regulation Dissipated the Market Scenario.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

