GPS Chips Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Broadcom, Omnitracs, SiRF Technology

Just like a regular GPS device, a micro GPS chip works. It obtains global positioning system (GPS) signals from satellites and is able to transmit data to a controlling device like user personal computer or mobile phone using wireless connectivity. Typically, a global positioning system (GPS) tracking app is mounted to display the location of the microchip. Some of the major advantages of global positioning system (GPS) chips are cell phone tracker, criminal tracker and others. Global positioning system (GPS) microchips installed on mobile phones offer tracking and navigation information and communications activity on the phone.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘GPS Chips’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Broadcom Inc. (United States),Garmin Corp (United States),Omnitracs, LLC. (United States),SiRF Technology, Inc. (United States),SPK ELECTRONICS CO. (Taiwan),Maxim Integrated (United Staes),SparkFun Electronics (United States),FURUNO ELECTRIC CO. LTD (Japan),SAN JOSE TECHNOLOGY, INC (Taiwan),Skyworks Solutions, Inc (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Simple Type GPS Chips, Professional Type GPS Chips, Other), Application (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Others {Education, Retail, Hospitality, Agriculture, Healthcare, others}), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Drivers: Growth of Commercial Vehicles and Smaller Size, Longer Life

Increasing usage of GPS Chips in various application

Market Trend

Technology Advancement regarding GPS Chips

Restraints: Increasing Adoption of Hardware Agnostic Tracking Solutions

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

