Cloud Billing Market to Watch: Spotlight On Amdocs, Aria Systems, CGI Group

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Cloud Billing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Cloud Billing Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs Inc., Aria Systems, Inc., CGI Group Inc. & SAP SE.



Global Cloud Billing Market



Growing demand for billing operations, centralized and convergent billing solutions and the increasing need to lower capital and operating expenditure is increasing the demand for cloud billing in the market. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the cloud billing market across different segments such as billing type, providers, applications, organization size, industry vertical, and regions. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2023. Subscription based billing, pay-per-use billing model, and real-time billing are some of the upcoming trends in the market. These changes in the billing market would also help the organizations to focus on customer relationship, transparent rating and charging system, and enhanced monitoring of billing processes.

In 2018, the global Cloud Billing market size was 6370 million US$ and it is expected to reach 27600 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.1% during 2020-2026.



This report focuses on the global Cloud Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Billing development in United States, Europe and China.





Market Overview of Global Cloud Billing

If you are involved in the Global Cloud Billing industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management & Others], Product Types [, Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning & Others] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.







Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]





**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Cloud Billing Market: , Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning & Others



Key Applications/end-users of Global Cloud BillingMarket: Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management & Others



Top Players in the Market are: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs Inc., Aria Systems, Inc., CGI Group Inc. & SAP SE



Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America





Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Cloud Billing market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Cloud Billing market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Cloud Billing market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global Cloud Billing Market Industry Overview

1.1 Cloud Billing Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Cloud Billing Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Global Cloud Billing Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Cloud Billing Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Cloud Billing Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Global Cloud Billing Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Cloud Billing Market Size by Type

3.3 Cloud Billing Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of Cloud Billing Market

4.1 Global Cloud Billing Sales

4.2 Global Cloud Billing Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



Key questions answered

• What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Cloud Billing Market Growth & Sizing?

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cloud Billing market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cloud Billing market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cloud Billing market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



