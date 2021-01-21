Tire Cord Market Projected to Gain A Revolutionary Growth During 2020-2027 | Indorama Ventures, Kolon

A tire is just like a pressure vessel and the cords keep it dimensionally stable. The tire cord is a kind of fabric that comprises of warp cords adjusted in the longitudinal direction and weft yarns adjusted in the lateral direction. The warp cords are used for reinforcing pneumatic tires. The properties of the cord depend on the count of plies of thinner and the number of twists that are to be given in yarn. Many tire companies produce tire cord of high persistence by continuous strands of yarn that are supplied by various manufacturers of fiber. Tires have to carry heavy loads, and hence steel and fabric cords are mostly used in the construction to support the rubber compound and also provide strength. Tire cord is used as supporting material for tires and is primarily designed to retain tires in shape. These cords help during the impacts that are related to the vehicleâ€™s weight, thus extending the performance of the tire significantly. It also helps in sustaining the tires dimension under many adverse physical conditions and henceforth offering a comfortable ride.

The Global Tire Cord Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Tire Cord Market are:

Indorama Ventures Company Limited, Kolon Industries Inc., SRF Limited, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S., Hyosung Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Bekaert, Milliken & Company, CORDENKA, Tokusen Kogyo

A View on Influencing Market Trends:

Increase in the Renovation Activities in the Developing Countries

Growing Trend of Integrating of Automation in Industries

Increase in the Implementation of Eco-Friendly Cord Fabric

The rise in the Environmental Awareness

Growth Drivers in Limelight:

With the growing urban population, there is an increase in the demand for vehicles. Hence there is rapid growth in the automobile industry across the globe therefore tire cords market would grow. With the increase in the construction sector, there is a need for heavy vehicles hence driving the tire cord market. The increase in demand for high-performance luxury cars is also, likely to propel the growth of this industry.

Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention

Fluctuation in the Prices of the Raw Materials

Poor Quality Control in Developing Countries

High Competition among the Competitors

Market Restraints:

Unavailability of the Raw Materials Used for Making These Tire Cord

Severe Regulations Associated with the Tire Industry Set by Government

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:

Increase in the Construction Sector in Developing Countries

Rising Demand for Mining and Construction Equipment

Significant Growth in Infrastructure Sector

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– Tire Cord Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-Tire Cord Market Competition

-Tire Cord Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Tire Cord Market have also been included in the study.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Tire Cord Market

Chapter 05 – Global Tire Cord Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Tire Cord Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Tire Cord market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Tire Cord Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Tire Cord Market

Chapter 09 – Global Tire Cord Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Tire Cord Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Tire Cord market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Tire Cord industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Tire Cord market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

