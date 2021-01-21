Stereotactic Frames Market to See Explosive Growth Post 2020 | adeor Medical AG, Elekta, Harbin Howell

A stereotactic frame is a metal device fitted over the head of a patient about to undergo brain surgery. It creates a 3-coordinate reference system for precise surgical intervention independent of patient movement between the planning phase and the actual operation. Frames are often used for biopsies and the surgical treatment of Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and other conditions. These devices are primarily used in radiosurgery. Ever since the frame is visible to imaging systems, it facilitates planning the operation and navigating during surgery. The devices offer the same advantages during standard neurosurgical procedures.

The Global Stereotactic Frames Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Stereotactic Frames Market are:

adeor Medical AG, Elekta, Harbin Howell Medical Apparatus and Instruments Co, inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Micromar, Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd., Monteris Medical, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

Growth Drivers in Limelight:

Rising Geriatric Population among the World

Diseases Caused By Changed Lifestyles Such As Diabetes and Obesity

A Rising Parkinsonâ€™s Disease Prevalence across the Globe

Latest Technological Advancements

Market Restraints:

A High Price of the Product

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:

Emerging Demand from Developed & Developing Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– Stereotactic Frames Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-Stereotactic Frames Market Competition

-Stereotactic Frames Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Stereotactic Frames Market have also been included in the study.

