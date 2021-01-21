Food Traceability is the ability to track any food through any stages of production, processing, and distribution. It enables corrective actions such as a product recall to be implemented quickly and effectively when something goes wrong. When a potential food safety problem is recognized, whether by a food business or a government agency, an effective traceability system can help isolate and inhibit contaminated products from reaching consumers. It allows food businesses to target the products affected by food safety issues, minimizing disruption to trade and any potential public health risks. It is important for all food businesses including retailers as well as importers to be able to trace products.

The Global Food Traceability Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Food Traceability Market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. , Cognex Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., SGS SA, Bar Code Integrators, Inc., Carlisle Technology Inc., Mass Group Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. , Picarro Inc.

A View on Influencing Market Trends:

The Use of Blockchain & IoT in Food Traceability

Growth Drivers in Limelight:

Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls

Legislative Frameworks

Certifications and Standardizations

Competitive Edge and Brand Loyalty

Information Flow Upstream & Downstream Of Supply Chain

Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention

Lack of Tracking Records

Overlapping and Conflicting Demands

Weak Technical Systems

Market Restraints:

Associated Cost

Lack of Stringent Laws in Developing Nations

Varying Needs for Different Products

Privacy Issues for Data Sharing

Coequal Participation of Stakeholders

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:

High Demand for Tracking Technologies in Emerging Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Food Traceability Market

Chapter 05 – Global Food Traceability Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Food Traceability Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Food Traceability market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Food Traceability Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Food Traceability Market

Chapter 09 – Global Food Traceability Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Food Traceability Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Food Traceability market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Food Traceability industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Food Traceability market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

