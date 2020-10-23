Retail E-commerce Packaging Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | International Paper, Nippon Paper Industries, Smurfit Kappa

The packaging is defined as the process of enclosing the product for distribution, storage, sale, and others. Retail e-commerce packaging involves packaging products, namely tapes, labels, and boxes, among others. It is widely used as secondary packaging in order to protect the packaged contents from damage for the duration of transportation activities. Rapidly evolving nature of e-commerce as a sales, constant rise in the online shopping, among others are likely to be a prime driver for the global retail e-commerce packaging market. The market for retail e-commerce packaging is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.2% during the forecast period.

Latest research document on ‘Retail E-commerce Packaging’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are International Paper Company (United States),Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. (Japan),Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland), Mondi Group (Austria), DS Smith Plc. (United Kingdom), Packaging Corporation of America (United States), Rengo Co. Ltd (Japan),Klabin S.A., (Brazil),Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States), Pregis Corporation (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Electronics & Consumer Goods, Apparel & Accessories, Home Furnishing, Auto Parts, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Personal Care, Others), Market Type (Logistic Companies & Third-Party Fulfillment, Mortar & Brick Retailers), Material (Corrugated Boxes, Protective packaging, Security envelopes, Tapes & labels, Others), Merchandise Type (Fashion, Consumer electronics, Health, Home furnishings, Beauty & personal care, Multimedia & software, Recreation Goods, Home care, Food & beverages, Others)

Market Drivers

Constant Rise IN THE Online Shopping Market Worldwide

Increasing Middle-Class Families in India, China, and Indonesia

Market Trends:

Rise in Popularity and Demand of Mobile Appliances

Restraints

Government Rules and Regulations Regarding Packaging

Particularly for Corrugated Packaging and Increasing Issues Related to the Environment

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India

Growth in Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Retail E-commerce Packaging Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Retail E-commerce Packaging market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Retail E-commerce Packaging Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Retail E-commerce Packaging

Chapter 4: Presenting the Retail E-commerce Packaging Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Retail E-commerce Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Retail E-commerce Packaging Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Retail E-commerce Packaging Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

