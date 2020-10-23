Rising Demand for Automotive Gamification Market by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Arcaris Inc, Bunchball Inc, Callidus Software Inc, Inglobe Technologies, Microsoft Corporation

Gamification Technology refers to the driver’s safety and security. A typical safety app would continuously monitor the driving performance and record any extraordinary event like harsh braking, acceleration, making sharp turns and over speeding. It records data in the form of a scorecard that the driver could use as a tool to view their driving performance.

Rising awareness on safety, stringent regulations of government towards safety and security worldwide and the increasing penetration of smartphones, customized services, tech-savvy customers, the growing digitalization, and technology advancements are compelling the automotive industry and the key drivers of Automotive Gamification Market. However, lack of awareness on gamification technology and its vast application is limiting the Automotive Gamification Market. On the other hand, growing popularity for connected car technology is creating an opportunity for Automotive Gamification market.

Major key players covered in this report: Arcaris Inc, Bunchball Inc, Callidus Software Inc, Inglobe Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Nissan, Playbasis, RE’FLEKT GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automotive Gamification market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automotive Gamification market segments and regions.

The research on the Automotive Gamification market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Automotive Gamification market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Automotive Gamification market.

Automotive Gamification Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

