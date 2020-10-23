AI in Cyber Security Market Overview, Development by Companies and Comparative Analysis by 2026

A new study on the global AI in Cyber Security market has been published by AllTheResearch (ATR). It offers detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global AI in Cyber Security market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the global AI in Cyber Security market to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020–2026.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) have been elucidated in the AI in Cyber Security market report in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global AI in Cyber Security market.

In this report, the global AI in Cyber Security market is valued at USD 0.023 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, AI in Cyber Security market can be segmented as: –

By Component (Solution, Services)

By Service (Professional Services, Design and Integration, Risk and Threat Assessment, Consulting,

Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services)

By Offering/Solutions (Identity and Access Management, Threat Detection and Prevention (Unified Threat Management and Threat Mitigation), Security and Vulnerability Management, DDoS Mitigation, Next Generation Firewall, IDS/IPS, Security Information and Event , Management, Email Security, Endpoint Security)

By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)

By Deployment (Cloud, On- Premise)

Based on Application, AI in Cyber Security market can be segmented

Aerospace, defense, and Intelligence

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Public Utility

IT and Telecommunication

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players has also been featured in ATRs study on the global AI in Cyber Security market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global AI in Cyber Security market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global AI in Cyber Security market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future

Some of the leading companies in the global AI in Cyber Security market

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro

COVID-19 Impact on AI in Cyber Security Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in Cyber Security market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in Cyber Security has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in Cyber Security market.

Regional Overview & Analysis of AI in Cyber Security Market:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report provides you access to important data such as:

Market growth drivers

Restraints of market growth

Current & future market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the upcoming years

