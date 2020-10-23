AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market 2026 by Product Type, Applications, Manufacturers, Revenue, Price, Share and Growth Rate & Forecast

AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. AI in Logistics and Supply Chain market is the definitive study of the global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain market is valued at USD 1.7 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45.5% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, AI in Logistics and Supply Chain market can be segmented as: –

By Component (Micro Processors, Memory, Storage, FPGA, GPU, Camera, Sensors, Connectivity IC, Others)

By Offering (Service & Solution)

By Technology (Predictive Maintenance/Self Diagnostics, Machine learning, Deep learning, NLP, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, Others)

By Deployment (Cloud, On- Premise)

Based on Application, AI in Logistics and Supply Chain market can be segmented:

By Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant, Risk Management, Freight Brokerage)

By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Others)

The AI in Logistics and Supply Chain industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

UPS

FedEx

CSX

McLane Company

DHL

COVID-19 Impact on AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in Logistics and Supply Chain market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in Logistics and Supply Chain has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in Logistics and Supply Chain market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 45.5% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

