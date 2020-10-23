AI in Automotive Market 2026: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

AI in Automotive Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. AI in Automotive Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global AI in Automotive Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. AI in Automotive market is the definitive study of the global AI in Automotive industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global AI in Automotive market is valued at USD 21.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.1 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, AI in Automotive market can be segmented as: –

By Offering (Hardware, Software)

By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing)

By Process (Professional Services, Design and Integration, Risk and Threat Assessment, Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services)

By Security Type (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining)

Based on Application, AI in Automotive market can be segmented:

Human–Machine Interface

Semi-autonomous Driving

Autonomous Driving

The AI in Automotive industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Toyota

Volkswagen

Mercedes-Benz

General Motors

Ford

COVID-19 Impact on AI in Automotive Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in Automotive market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in Automotive has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in Automotive market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 23.5% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

