Crypto Asset Management Market By Key Players, Product And Production Information Analysis And Forecast To 2026

In this report, the global Crypto Asset Management market is valued at USD 94.55 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 325.5 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Crypto Asset Management market can be segmented as: –

On-premise

Cloud

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Based on Application, Crypto Asset Management market can be segmented:

Institutions

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Others (Media & Entertainment and Travel & Tourism)

The Crypto Asset Management industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Diginex Limited

BitGo

Coinbase

Crypto Finance AG

Bakkt

LLC

Exodus

ICONOMI

itBit Pte. Ltd.

Koine Finance

Metaco SA

Vo1t

Harvex

and Gemini Trust Company

LLC

COVID-19 Impact on Crypto Asset Management Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Crypto Asset Management market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Crypto Asset Management has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Crypto Asset Management market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 17.1% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

