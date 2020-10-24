Logistics Management Services Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Logistics Management Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Logistics Management Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Logistics Management Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Logistics Management Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Hitachi Transport System, XPO Logistics, GEFCO, Yusen Logistics, Agility, Market Segment by Product Type: Inport, Import, Logistics Management Services , Market Segment by Application: , Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial, Food, Groceries, Automotive, Technological, Retailing, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Logistics Management Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Logistics Management Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Logistics Management Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Logistics Management Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Logistics Management Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Logistics Management Services market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Logistics Management Services Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Inport

1.4.3 Import

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Consumer Goods

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Food, Groceries

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Technological

1.5.8 Retailing

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Logistics Management Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Logistics Management Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Logistics Management Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Logistics Management Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Logistics Management Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Logistics Management Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Logistics Management Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Logistics Management Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Logistics Management Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Logistics Management Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Logistics Management Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Logistics Management Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Logistics Management Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Logistics Management Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Logistics Management Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Logistics Management Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Logistics Management Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Logistics Management Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Logistics Management Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Logistics Management Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Logistics Management Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Logistics Management Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Logistics Management Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Logistics Management Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Logistics Management Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Logistics Management Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Logistics Management Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Logistics Management Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Logistics Management Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Logistics Management Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Logistics Management Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

13.1.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Company Details

13.1.2 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Business Overview

13.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.1.4 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Recent Development

13.2 Kuehne + Nagel

13.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

13.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

13.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

13.3 DB Schenker Logistics

13.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

13.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

13.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

13.4 Nippon Express

13.4.1 Nippon Express Company Details

13.4.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

13.4.3 Nippon Express Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.4.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

13.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

13.5.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Details

13.5.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Business Overview

13.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.5.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Development

13.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

13.6.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

13.6.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview

13.6.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.6.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development

13.7 DSV

13.7.1 DSV Company Details

13.7.2 DSV Business Overview

13.7.3 DSV Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.7.4 DSV Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 DSV Recent Development

13.8 Sinotrans

13.8.1 Sinotrans Company Details

13.8.2 Sinotrans Business Overview

13.8.3 Sinotrans Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.8.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Sinotrans Recent Development

13.9 CEVA Logistics

13.9.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

13.9.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

13.9.3 CEVA Logistics Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.9.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

13.10 Expeditors International of Washington

13.10.1 Expeditors International of Washington Company Details

13.10.2 Expeditors International of Washington Business Overview

13.10.3 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Management Services Introduction

13.10.4 Expeditors International of Washington Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Development

13.11 Dachser

10.11.1 Dachser Company Details

10.11.2 Dachser Business Overview

10.11.3 Dachser Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.11.4 Dachser Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Dachser Recent Development

13.12 Panalpina

10.12.1 Panalpina Company Details

10.12.2 Panalpina Business Overview

10.12.3 Panalpina Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.12.4 Panalpina Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Panalpina Recent Development

13.13 GEODIS

10.13.1 GEODIS Company Details

10.13.2 GEODIS Business Overview

10.13.3 GEODIS Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.13.4 GEODIS Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 GEODIS Recent Development

13.14 Toll Holdings

10.14.1 Toll Holdings Company Details

10.14.2 Toll Holdings Business Overview

10.14.3 Toll Holdings Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.14.4 Toll Holdings Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Toll Holdings Recent Development

13.15 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

10.15.1 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Company Details

10.15.2 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Business Overview

10.15.3 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.15.4 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Recent Development

13.16 Hitachi Transport System

10.16.1 Hitachi Transport System Company Details

10.16.2 Hitachi Transport System Business Overview

10.16.3 Hitachi Transport System Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.16.4 Hitachi Transport System Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hitachi Transport System Recent Development

13.17 XPO Logistics

10.17.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

10.17.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview

10.17.3 XPO Logistics Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.17.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

13.18 GEFCO

10.18.1 GEFCO Company Details

10.18.2 GEFCO Business Overview

10.18.3 GEFCO Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.18.4 GEFCO Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 GEFCO Recent Development

13.19 Yusen Logistics

10.19.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details

10.19.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview

10.19.3 Yusen Logistics Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.19.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development

13.20 Agility

10.20.1 Agility Company Details

10.20.2 Agility Business Overview

10.20.3 Agility Logistics Management Services Introduction

10.20.4 Agility Revenue in Logistics Management Services Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Agility Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

