Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Smart Supply Chain Solution market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Smart Supply Chain Solution market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Smart Supply Chain Solution market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems, Infor Global Solutions, GT Nexus, Kewill Systems, JD, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited, S.F. Express, Market Segment by Product Type: Transportation Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Supply Chain Planning (SCP), Smart Supply Chain Solution , Market Segment by Application: , Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Smart Supply Chain Solution market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Supply Chain Solution market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Supply Chain Solution industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Supply Chain Solution market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Supply Chain Solution market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Supply Chain Solution market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Supply Chain Solution Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Transportation Management System (TMS)

1.4.3 Warehouse Management System (WMS)

1.4.4 Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 BFSI

1.5.6 Energy and Utility

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart Supply Chain Solution Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart Supply Chain Solution Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Supply Chain Solution Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Supply Chain Solution Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Supply Chain Solution Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Supply Chain Solution Revenue in 2019

3.3 Smart Supply Chain Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Smart Supply Chain Solution Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Smart Supply Chain Solution Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Smart Supply Chain Solution Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Smart Supply Chain Solution Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Smart Supply Chain Solution Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Smart Supply Chain Solution Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Smart Supply Chain Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Smart Supply Chain Solution Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Smart Supply Chain Solution Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 SAP

13.1.1 SAP Company Details

13.1.2 SAP Business Overview

13.1.3 SAP Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.1.4 SAP Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 SAP Recent Development

13.2 Oracle

13.2.1 Oracle Company Details

13.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.2.3 Oracle Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.3 JDA Software Group

13.3.1 JDA Software Group Company Details

13.3.2 JDA Software Group Business Overview

13.3.3 JDA Software Group Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.3.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

13.4 Manhattan Associates

13.4.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

13.4.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview

13.4.3 Manhattan Associates Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.4.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

13.5 Epicor Software Corporation

13.5.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 Epicor Software Corporation Business Overview

13.5.3 Epicor Software Corporation Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.5.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development

13.6 IBM Corporation

13.6.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

13.6.3 IBM Corporation Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.6.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Descartes Systems

13.7.1 Descartes Systems Company Details

13.7.2 Descartes Systems Business Overview

13.7.3 Descartes Systems Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.7.4 Descartes Systems Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Descartes Systems Recent Development

13.8 Infor Global Solutions

13.8.1 Infor Global Solutions Company Details

13.8.2 Infor Global Solutions Business Overview

13.8.3 Infor Global Solutions Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.8.4 Infor Global Solutions Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Infor Global Solutions Recent Development

13.9 GT Nexus

13.9.1 GT Nexus Company Details

13.9.2 GT Nexus Business Overview

13.9.3 GT Nexus Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.9.4 GT Nexus Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 GT Nexus Recent Development

13.10 Kewill Systems

13.10.1 Kewill Systems Company Details

13.10.2 Kewill Systems Business Overview

13.10.3 Kewill Systems Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

13.10.4 Kewill Systems Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Kewill Systems Recent Development

13.11 JD

10.11.1 JD Company Details

10.11.2 JD Business Overview

10.11.3 JD Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

10.11.4 JD Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 JD Recent Development

13.12 Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited

10.12.1 Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited Company Details

10.12.2 Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited Business Overview

10.12.3 Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

10.12.4 Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited Recent Development

13.13 S.F. Express

10.13.1 S.F. Express Company Details

10.13.2 S.F. Express Business Overview

10.13.3 S.F. Express Smart Supply Chain Solution Introduction

10.13.4 S.F. Express Revenue in Smart Supply Chain Solution Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 S.F. Express Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

