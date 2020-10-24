Parking Management Software Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026|Oobeo, inc, SecurePark Technologies

Complete study of the global Parking Management Software market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Parking Management Software industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Parking Management Software production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Parking Management Software market include Oobeo, inc, SecurePark Technologies, Parkalot, SpotHero, Gtechna, Parkable, ParkOffice, SKIDATA, Passport Parking, T2 Systems, O-Valet, ParkSol, TIBA Parking, Genetec Inc, Gateworks Corporation, Colibri Solutions LLC
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Parking Management Software industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Parking Management Software manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Parking Management Software industry.
|
Segmentation
|
Description
|
By Product Type
|
By Product Type
|
By Application
|
By Application
|
Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are
|
By Region
|
By Region
|
· North America
o U.S.
o Canada
· Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
· Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific
· Middle East & Africa
o GCC
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
· Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Parking Management Software industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Parking Management Software market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Parking Management Software industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Parking Management Software market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Parking Management Software market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parking Management Software market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Parking Management Software Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Parking Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Auto Pay Parking System
1.4.3 Active RFID Parking System
1.4.4 Robotic Parking Systems
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Parking Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Mall
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trend
2.1 Global Parking Management Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Parking Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Parking Management Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Parking Management Software Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Parking Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.2.4 Japan Parking Management Software Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Parking Management Software Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Parking Management Software Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Parking Management Software Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Parking Management Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Parking Management Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Parking Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Parking Management Software Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Parking Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Parking Management Software Revenue in 2019
3.3 Parking Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Parking Management Software Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Parking Management Software Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Parking Management Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Parking Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Parking Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Parking Management Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Parking Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Parking Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Parking Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in North America
6.3 North America Parking Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Parking Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Parking Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in Europe
7.3 Europe Parking Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Parking Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Parking Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in China
8.3 China Parking Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Parking Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Parking Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in Japan
9.3 Japan Parking Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Parking Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Parking Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
10.3 Southeast Asia Parking Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Parking Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Parking Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in India
11.3 India Parking Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Parking Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Parking Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
12.2 Parking Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
12.3 Central & South America Parking Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Parking Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Oobeo, inc
13.1.1 Oobeo, inc Company Details
13.1.2 Oobeo, inc Business Overview
13.1.3 Oobeo, inc Introduction
13.1.4 Oobeo, inc Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.1.5 Oobeo, inc Recent Development
13.2 SecurePark Technologies
13.2.1 SecurePark Technologies Company Details
13.2.2 SecurePark Technologies Business Overview
13.2.3 SecurePark Technologies Introduction
13.2.4 SecurePark Technologies Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 SecurePark Technologies Recent Development
13.3 Parkalot
13.3.1 Parkalot Company Details
13.3.2 Parkalot Business Overview
13.3.3 Parkalot Introduction
13.3.4 Parkalot Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Parkalot Recent Development
13.4 SpotHero
13.4.1 SpotHero Company Details
13.4.2 SpotHero Business Overview
13.4.3 SpotHero Introduction
13.4.4 SpotHero Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SpotHero Recent Development
13.5 Gtechna
13.5.1 Gtechna Company Details
13.5.2 Gtechna Business Overview
13.5.3 Gtechna Introduction
13.5.4 Gtechna Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Gtechna Recent Development
13.6 Parkable
13.6.1 Parkable Company Details
13.6.2 Parkable Business Overview
13.6.3 Parkable Introduction
13.6.4 Parkable Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Parkable Recent Development
13.7 ParkOffice
13.7.1 ParkOffice Company Details
13.7.2 ParkOffice Business Overview
13.7.3 ParkOffice Introduction
13.7.4 ParkOffice Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 ParkOffice Recent Development
13.8 SKIDATA
13.8.1 SKIDATA Company Details
13.8.2 SKIDATA Business Overview
13.8.3 SKIDATA Introduction
13.8.4 SKIDATA Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 SKIDATA Recent Development
13.9 Passport Parking
13.9.1 Passport Parking Company Details
13.9.2 Passport Parking Business Overview
13.9.3 Passport Parking Introduction
13.9.4 Passport Parking Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Passport Parking Recent Development
13.10 T2 Systems
13.10.1 T2 Systems Company Details
13.10.2 T2 Systems Business Overview
13.10.3 T2 Systems Introduction
13.10.4 T2 Systems Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 T2 Systems Recent Development
13.11 O-Valet
13.11.1 O-Valet Company Details
13.11.2 O-Valet Business Overview
13.11.3 O-Valet Introduction
13.11.4 O-Valet Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.11.5 O-Valet Recent Development
13.12 ParkSol
13.12.1 ParkSol Company Details
13.12.2 ParkSol Business Overview
13.12.3 ParkSol Introduction
13.12.4 ParkSol Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.12.5 ParkSol Recent Development
13.13 TIBA Parking
13.13.1 TIBA Parking Company Details
13.13.2 TIBA Parking Business Overview
13.13.3 TIBA Parking Introduction
13.13.4 TIBA Parking Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.13.5 TIBA Parking Recent Development
13.14 Genetec Inc
13.14.1 Genetec Inc Company Details
13.14.2 Genetec Inc Business Overview
13.14.3 Genetec Inc Introduction
13.14.4 Genetec Inc Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.14.5 Genetec Inc Recent Development
13.15 Gateworks Corporation
13.15.1 Gateworks Corporation Company Details
13.15.2 Gateworks Corporation Business Overview
13.15.3 Gateworks Corporation Introduction
13.15.4 Gateworks Corporation Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.15.5 Gateworks Corporation Recent Development
13.16 Colibri Solutions LLC
13.16.1 Colibri Solutions LLC Company Details
13.16.2 Colibri Solutions LLC Business Overview
13.16.3 Colibri Solutions LLC Introduction
13.16.4 Colibri Solutions LLC Revenue in Parking Management Software Business (2015-2020)
13.16.5 Colibri Solutions LLC Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
