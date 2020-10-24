User Behavior Analytics Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2025|Bay Dynamics, Gurucul, Splunk

Complete study of the global User Behavior Analytics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global User Behavior Analytics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on User Behavior Analytics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global User Behavior Analytics market include Bay Dynamics, Gurucul, Splunk, Securonix, Varonis, Exabeam, Aruba Networks, IBM, Dtex Systems, E8 Security, RSA Security, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global User Behavior Analytics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the User Behavior Analytics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall User Behavior Analytics industry.

User behavior analytics (UBA) as defined by Gartner is a cybersecurity process about detection of insider threats, targeted attacks, and financial fraud. UBA solutions look at patterns of human behavior, and then apply algorithms and statistical analysis to detect meaningful anomalies from those patterns—anomalies that indicate potential threats.Instead of tracking devices or security events, UBA tracks a system's users.Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan User Behavior Analytics MarketThis report focuses on global and Japan User Behavior Analytics market.The global User Behavior Analytics market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.Global User Behavior Analytics Scope and Market SizeUser Behavior Analytics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global User Behavior Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026. Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Bay Dynamics, Gurucul, Splunk, Securonix, Varonis, Exabeam, Aruba Networks, IBM, Dtex Systems, E8 Security, RSA Security, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7 By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global User Behavior Analytics industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the User Behavior Analytics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in User Behavior Analytics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global User Behavior Analytics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global User Behavior Analytics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global User Behavior Analytics market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by User Behavior Analytics Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global User Behavior Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global User Behavior Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Financial Services & Insurance

1.5.3 Retail & E-Commerce

1.5.4 Energy & Utility

1.5.5 IT & Telecom

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Defense & Government

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global User Behavior Analytics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 User Behavior Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 User Behavior Analytics Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 User Behavior Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.2.4 Japan User Behavior Analytics Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 User Behavior Analytics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key User Behavior Analytics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top User Behavior Analytics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top User Behavior Analytics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global User Behavior Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global User Behavior Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global User Behavior Analytics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global User Behavior Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by User Behavior Analytics Revenue in 2019

3.3 User Behavior Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players User Behavior Analytics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into User Behavior Analytics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global User Behavior Analytics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global User Behavior Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global User Behavior Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global User Behavior Analytics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global User Behavior Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 User Behavior Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America User Behavior Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.2 User Behavior Analytics Key Players in North America

6.3 North America User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe User Behavior Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 User Behavior Analytics Key Players in Europe

7.3 Europe User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China User Behavior Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 User Behavior Analytics Key Players in China

8.3 China User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan User Behavior Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 User Behavior Analytics Key Players in Japan

9.3 Japan User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia User Behavior Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 User Behavior Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

10.3 Southeast Asia User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India User Behavior Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 User Behavior Analytics Key Players in India

11.3 India User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America User Behavior Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

12.2 User Behavior Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

12.3 Central & South America User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America User Behavior Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Bay Dynamics

13.1.1 Bay Dynamics Company Details

13.1.2 Bay Dynamics Business Overview

13.1.3 Bay Dynamics Introduction

13.1.4 Bay Dynamics Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.1.5 Bay Dynamics Recent Development

13.2 Gurucul

13.2.1 Gurucul Company Details

13.2.2 Gurucul Business Overview

13.2.3 Gurucul Introduction

13.2.4 Gurucul Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Gurucul Recent Development

13.3 Splunk

13.3.1 Splunk Company Details

13.3.2 Splunk Business Overview

13.3.3 Splunk Introduction

13.3.4 Splunk Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Splunk Recent Development

13.4 Securonix

13.4.1 Securonix Company Details

13.4.2 Securonix Business Overview

13.4.3 Securonix Introduction

13.4.4 Securonix Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Securonix Recent Development

13.5 Varonis

13.5.1 Varonis Company Details

13.5.2 Varonis Business Overview

13.5.3 Varonis Introduction

13.5.4 Varonis Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Varonis Recent Development

13.6 Exabeam

13.6.1 Exabeam Company Details

13.6.2 Exabeam Business Overview

13.6.3 Exabeam Introduction

13.6.4 Exabeam Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Exabeam Recent Development

13.7 Aruba Networks

13.7.1 Aruba Networks Company Details

13.7.2 Aruba Networks Business Overview

13.7.3 Aruba Networks Introduction

13.7.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

13.8 IBM

13.8.1 IBM Company Details

13.8.2 IBM Business Overview

13.8.3 IBM Introduction

13.8.4 IBM Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 IBM Recent Development

13.9 Dtex Systems

13.9.1 Dtex Systems Company Details

13.9.2 Dtex Systems Business Overview

13.9.3 Dtex Systems Introduction

13.9.4 Dtex Systems Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Dtex Systems Recent Development

13.10 E8 Security

13.10.1 E8 Security Company Details

13.10.2 E8 Security Business Overview

13.10.3 E8 Security Introduction

13.10.4 E8 Security Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 E8 Security Recent Development

13.11 RSA Security

13.11.1 RSA Security Company Details

13.11.2 RSA Security Business Overview

13.11.3 RSA Security Introduction

13.11.4 RSA Security Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.11.5 RSA Security Recent Development

13.12 Palo Alto Networks

13.12.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

13.12.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview

13.12.3 Palo Alto Networks Introduction

13.12.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.12.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

13.13 Rapid7

13.13.1 Rapid7 Company Details

13.13.2 Rapid7 Business Overview

13.13.3 Rapid7 Introduction

13.13.4 Rapid7 Revenue in User Behavior Analytics Business (2015-2020)

13.13.5 Rapid7 Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

