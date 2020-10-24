Well Drilling Services Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2020-2026|Layne, Schlumberger, Halliburton

Complete study of the global Well Drilling Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Well Drilling Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Well Drilling Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Well Drilling Services market include Layne, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Fluor Corporation, Baker Hughes, Transocean Ltd, Ensco Plc, Seadrill, Noble Corporation, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Rowan, Saipem, Weatherford International, Stena Drilling, COSL, Nabors Industries, Fred. Olsen Energy, KCA Deutag, Parker Drilling

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Well Drilling Services industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Well Drilling Services manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Well Drilling Services industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Drilling is the use of mechanical equipment to drill a deep cylindrical hole into the formation. So that we can collect the underground oil and gas along the oil pipeline to the surface.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Well Drilling Services Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Well Drilling Services market.
The global Well Drilling Services market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

Global Well Drilling Services Scope and Market Size
Well Drilling Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Well Drilling Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · Layne, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Fluor Corporation, Baker Hughes, Transocean Ltd, Ensco Plc, Seadrill, Noble Corporation, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Rowan, Saipem, Weatherford International, Stena Drilling, COSL, Nabors Industries, Fred. Olsen Energy, KCA Deutag, Parker Drilling

By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Well Drilling Services industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Well Drilling Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Well Drilling Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Well Drilling Services market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Well Drilling Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Well Drilling Services market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Well Drilling Services Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Well Drilling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Impact Drill

1.4.3 Rotary Drill

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Well Drilling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Offshore Drilling Service

1.5.3 Oil and Gas Drilling Service

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Well Drilling Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Well Drilling Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Well Drilling Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Well Drilling Services Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Well Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.2.4 Japan Well Drilling Services Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Well Drilling Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Well Drilling Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Well Drilling Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Well Drilling Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Well Drilling Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Well Drilling Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Well Drilling Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Well Drilling Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Well Drilling Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Well Drilling Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Well Drilling Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Well Drilling Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Well Drilling Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Well Drilling Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Well Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Well Drilling Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Well Drilling Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Well Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Well Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.2 Well Drilling Services Key Players in North America

6.3 North America Well Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Well Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Well Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 Well Drilling Services Key Players in Europe

7.3 Europe Well Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Well Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Well Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Well Drilling Services Key Players in China

8.3 China Well Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Well Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Well Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Well Drilling Services Key Players in Japan

9.3 Japan Well Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Well Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Well Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Well Drilling Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

10.3 Southeast Asia Well Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Well Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Well Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Well Drilling Services Key Players in India

11.3 India Well Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Well Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Well Drilling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

12.2 Well Drilling Services Key Players in Central & South America

12.3 Central & South America Well Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Well Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Layne

13.1.1 Layne Company Details

13.1.2 Layne Business Overview

13.1.3 Layne Introduction

13.1.4 Layne Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.1.5 Layne Recent Development

13.2 Schlumberger

13.2.1 Schlumberger Company Details

13.2.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

13.2.3 Schlumberger Introduction

13.2.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

13.3 Halliburton

13.3.1 Halliburton Company Details

13.3.2 Halliburton Business Overview

13.3.3 Halliburton Introduction

13.3.4 Halliburton Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Halliburton Recent Development

13.4 Fluor Corporation

13.4.1 Fluor Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 Fluor Corporation Business Overview

13.4.3 Fluor Corporation Introduction

13.4.4 Fluor Corporation Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Fluor Corporation Recent Development

13.5 Baker Hughes

13.5.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

13.5.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview

13.5.3 Baker Hughes Introduction

13.5.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

13.6 Transocean Ltd

13.6.1 Transocean Ltd Company Details

13.6.2 Transocean Ltd Business Overview

13.6.3 Transocean Ltd Introduction

13.6.4 Transocean Ltd Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Transocean Ltd Recent Development

13.7 Ensco Plc

13.7.1 Ensco Plc Company Details

13.7.2 Ensco Plc Business Overview

13.7.3 Ensco Plc Introduction

13.7.4 Ensco Plc Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Ensco Plc Recent Development

13.8 Seadrill

13.8.1 Seadrill Company Details

13.8.2 Seadrill Business Overview

13.8.3 Seadrill Introduction

13.8.4 Seadrill Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Seadrill Recent Development

13.9 Noble Corporation

13.9.1 Noble Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Noble Corporation Business Overview

13.9.3 Noble Corporation Introduction

13.9.4 Noble Corporation Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Noble Corporation Recent Development

13.10 Diamond Offshore Drilling

13.10.1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Details

13.10.2 Diamond Offshore Drilling Business Overview

13.10.3 Diamond Offshore Drilling Introduction

13.10.4 Diamond Offshore Drilling Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling Recent Development

13.11 Rowan

13.11.1 Rowan Company Details

13.11.2 Rowan Business Overview

13.11.3 Rowan Introduction

13.11.4 Rowan Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.11.5 Rowan Recent Development

13.12 Saipem

13.12.1 Saipem Company Details

13.12.2 Saipem Business Overview

13.12.3 Saipem Introduction

13.12.4 Saipem Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.12.5 Saipem Recent Development

13.13 Weatherford International

13.13.1 Weatherford International Company Details

13.13.2 Weatherford International Business Overview

13.13.3 Weatherford International Introduction

13.13.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.13.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

13.14 Stena Drilling

13.14.1 Stena Drilling Company Details

13.14.2 Stena Drilling Business Overview

13.14.3 Stena Drilling Introduction

13.14.4 Stena Drilling Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.14.5 Stena Drilling Recent Development

13.15 COSL

13.15.1 COSL Company Details

13.15.2 COSL Business Overview

13.15.3 COSL Introduction

13.15.4 COSL Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.15.5 COSL Recent Development

13.16 Nabors Industries

13.16.1 Nabors Industries Company Details

13.16.2 Nabors Industries Business Overview

13.16.3 Nabors Industries Introduction

13.16.4 Nabors Industries Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.16.5 Nabors Industries Recent Development

13.17 Fred. Olsen Energy

13.17.1 Fred. Olsen Energy Company Details

13.17.2 Fred. Olsen Energy Business Overview

13.17.3 Fred. Olsen Energy Introduction

13.17.4 Fred. Olsen Energy Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.17.5 Fred. Olsen Energy Recent Development

13.18 KCA Deutag

13.18.1 KCA Deutag Company Details

13.18.2 KCA Deutag Business Overview

13.18.3 KCA Deutag Introduction

13.18.4 KCA Deutag Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.18.5 KCA Deutag Recent Development

13.19 Parker Drilling

13.19.1 Parker Drilling Company Details

13.19.2 Parker Drilling Business Overview

13.19.3 Parker Drilling Introduction

13.19.4 Parker Drilling Revenue in Well Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.19.5 Parker Drilling Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

