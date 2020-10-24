Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026|Caverion Corporation, Cleantech Group, Dansk Skraldesug ApS

Complete study of the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market include Caverion Corporation, Cleantech Group, Dansk Skraldesug ApS, Envac, Europa co., Ltd, Logiwaste AB, MariCap Oy, Ros Roca, STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd., MariMatic Oy, AMCS Group

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) industry.

An automated waste collection system (AWCS) is used to transport waste at high speed through underground pneumatic tubes or vacuum tubes to a collection station where the waste can be sealed and compacted in containers. Additionally, AWCSs are used to dump the garbage via a hidden underground pipe network to a waste collection station, eliminating the need for space created for manual waste collection and dump bins.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market

This report focuses on global and United States Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market.

The global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2026, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Scope and Market Size

Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are

· Caverion Corporation, Cleantech Group, Dansk Skraldesug ApS, Envac, Europa co., Ltd, Logiwaste AB, MariCap Oy, Ros Roca, STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd., MariMatic Oy, AMCS Group

By Region

· North America
o U.S.
o Canada

· Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific

· Middle East & Africa
o GCC
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

· Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Gravity System

1.4.3 Full Vacuum System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Airports

1.5.3 Educational Institutions

1.5.4 Hospitals

1.5.5 Corporate Offices

1.5.6 Hotels / Restaurants

1.5.7 Industries

1.5.8 Food Markets

1.5.9 Sporting Stadiums

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.2.4 United States Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Key Players in North America

6.3 North America Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Key Players in Europe

7.3 Europe Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Key Players in China

8.3 China Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Key Players in Japan

9.3 Japan Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

10.3 Southeast Asia Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Key Players in India

11.3 India Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

12.2 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Key Players in Central & South America

12.3 Central & South America Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Caverion Corporation

13.1.1 Caverion Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Caverion Corporation Business Overview

13.1.3 Caverion Corporation Introduction

13.1.4 Caverion Corporation Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.1.5 Caverion Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Cleantech Group

13.2.1 Cleantech Group Company Details

13.2.2 Cleantech Group Business Overview

13.2.3 Cleantech Group Introduction

13.2.4 Cleantech Group Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cleantech Group Recent Development

13.3 Dansk Skraldesug ApS

13.3.1 Dansk Skraldesug ApS Company Details

13.3.2 Dansk Skraldesug ApS Business Overview

13.3.3 Dansk Skraldesug ApS Introduction

13.3.4 Dansk Skraldesug ApS Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dansk Skraldesug ApS Recent Development

13.4 Envac

13.4.1 Envac Company Details

13.4.2 Envac Business Overview

13.4.3 Envac Introduction

13.4.4 Envac Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Envac Recent Development

13.5 Europa co., Ltd

13.5.1 Europa co., Ltd Company Details

13.5.2 Europa co., Ltd Business Overview

13.5.3 Europa co., Ltd Introduction

13.5.4 Europa co., Ltd Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Europa co., Ltd Recent Development

13.6 Logiwaste AB

13.6.1 Logiwaste AB Company Details

13.6.2 Logiwaste AB Business Overview

13.6.3 Logiwaste AB Introduction

13.6.4 Logiwaste AB Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Logiwaste AB Recent Development

13.7 MariCap Oy

13.7.1 MariCap Oy Company Details

13.7.2 MariCap Oy Business Overview

13.7.3 MariCap Oy Introduction

13.7.4 MariCap Oy Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 MariCap Oy Recent Development

13.8 Ros Roca

13.8.1 Ros Roca Company Details

13.8.2 Ros Roca Business Overview

13.8.3 Ros Roca Introduction

13.8.4 Ros Roca Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Ros Roca Recent Development

13.9 STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd.

13.9.1 STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd. Company Details

13.9.2 STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd. Business Overview

13.9.3 STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd. Introduction

13.9.4 STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd. Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd. Recent Development

13.10 MariMatic Oy

13.10.1 MariMatic Oy Company Details

13.10.2 MariMatic Oy Business Overview

13.10.3 MariMatic Oy Introduction

13.10.4 MariMatic Oy Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 MariMatic Oy Recent Development

13.11 AMCS Group

13.11.1 AMCS Group Company Details

13.11.2 AMCS Group Business Overview

13.11.3 AMCS Group Introduction

13.11.4 AMCS Group Revenue in Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Business (2015-2020)

13.11.5 AMCS Group Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

