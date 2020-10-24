Digital Payment Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026|Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide

Complete study of the global Digital Payment market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Digital Payment industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Digital Payment production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Digital Payment market include Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems, First Data, Fiserv, Global Payments, Net 1 Ueps Technologies, Novatti, Paypal, Paysafe, Payu, Six Payment Services, Stripe, Total System Services, Wex, Wirecard, Worldline, Worldpay, Yapstone
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Digital Payment industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Digital Payment manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Digital Payment industry.
|
Segmentation
|
Description
|
By Product Type
|
· Digital payment include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions. Digital payment services are classified into professional services and managed services. The payment gateway solutions subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
|
By Application
|
· Digital payment include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions. Digital payment services are classified into professional services and managed services. The payment gateway solutions subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
|
Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are
|
· Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems, First Data, Fiserv, Global Payments, Net 1 Ueps Technologies, Novatti, Paypal, Paysafe, Payu, Six Payment Services, Stripe, Total System Services, Wex, Wirecard, Worldline, Worldpay, Yapstone
|
By Region
|
· North America
o U.S.
o Canada
· Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
· Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia Pacific
· Middle East & Africa
o GCC
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
· Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Digital Payment industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Digital Payment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Payment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Digital Payment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Payment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Payment market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Payment Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Payment Gateway Solutions
1.4.3 Payment Wallet Solutions
1.4.4 Payment Processing Solutions
1.4.5 Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions
1.4.6 POS Solutions
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 MNOs
1.5.3 Financial Institutions (Banks)
1.5.4 Payment Network
1.5.5 Intermediaries
1.5.6 Merchants
1.5.7 Customers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trend
2.1 Global Digital Payment Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Digital Payment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Payment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Digital Payment Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Digital Payment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.2.4 United States Digital Payment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Digital Payment Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Payment Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Payment Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Payment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Digital Payment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Digital Payment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Digital Payment Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Digital Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Digital Payment Revenue in 2019
3.3 Digital Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Digital Payment Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Payment Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Digital Payment Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Digital Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Digital Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Digital Payment Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Digital Payment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Digital Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.2 Digital Payment Key Players in North America
6.3 North America Digital Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 Digital Payment Key Players in Europe
7.3 Europe Digital Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Digital Payment Key Players in China
8.3 China Digital Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Digital Payment Key Players in Japan
9.3 Japan Digital Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Digital Payment Key Players in Southeast Asia
10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Digital Payment Key Players in India
11.3 India Digital Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Digital Payment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
12.2 Digital Payment Key Players in Central & South America
12.3 Central & South America Digital Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Digital Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Alipay
13.1.1 Alipay Company Details
13.1.2 Alipay Business Overview
13.1.3 Alipay Introduction
13.1.4 Alipay Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.1.5 Alipay Recent Development
13.2 Tencent
13.2.1 Tencent Company Details
13.2.2 Tencent Business Overview
13.2.3 Tencent Introduction
13.2.4 Tencent Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Tencent Recent Development
13.3 Aci Worldwide
13.3.1 Aci Worldwide Company Details
13.3.2 Aci Worldwide Business Overview
13.3.3 Aci Worldwide Introduction
13.3.4 Aci Worldwide Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Aci Worldwide Recent Development
13.4 Adyen
13.4.1 Adyen Company Details
13.4.2 Adyen Business Overview
13.4.3 Adyen Introduction
13.4.4 Adyen Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Adyen Recent Development
13.5 Aliant Payment Systems
13.5.1 Aliant Payment Systems Company Details
13.5.2 Aliant Payment Systems Business Overview
13.5.3 Aliant Payment Systems Introduction
13.5.4 Aliant Payment Systems Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Aliant Payment Systems Recent Development
13.6 Aurus
13.6.1 Aurus Company Details
13.6.2 Aurus Business Overview
13.6.3 Aurus Introduction
13.6.4 Aurus Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Aurus Recent Development
13.7 Authorize.Net
13.7.1 Authorize.Net Company Details
13.7.2 Authorize.Net Business Overview
13.7.3 Authorize.Net Introduction
13.7.4 Authorize.Net Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Authorize.Net Recent Development
13.8 Bluesnap
13.8.1 Bluesnap Company Details
13.8.2 Bluesnap Business Overview
13.8.3 Bluesnap Introduction
13.8.4 Bluesnap Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Bluesnap Recent Development
13.9 Chetu
13.9.1 Chetu Company Details
13.9.2 Chetu Business Overview
13.9.3 Chetu Introduction
13.9.4 Chetu Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Chetu Recent Development
13.10 Dwolla
13.10.1 Dwolla Company Details
13.10.2 Dwolla Business Overview
13.10.3 Dwolla Introduction
13.10.4 Dwolla Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Dwolla Recent Development
13.11 Financial Software And Systems
13.11.1 Financial Software And Systems Company Details
13.11.2 Financial Software And Systems Business Overview
13.11.3 Financial Software And Systems Introduction
13.11.4 Financial Software And Systems Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.11.5 Financial Software And Systems Recent Development
13.12 First Data
13.12.1 First Data Company Details
13.12.2 First Data Business Overview
13.12.3 First Data Introduction
13.12.4 First Data Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.12.5 First Data Recent Development
13.13 Fiserv
13.13.1 Fiserv Company Details
13.13.2 Fiserv Business Overview
13.13.3 Fiserv Introduction
13.13.4 Fiserv Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.13.5 Fiserv Recent Development
13.14 Global Payments
13.14.1 Global Payments Company Details
13.14.2 Global Payments Business Overview
13.14.3 Global Payments Introduction
13.14.4 Global Payments Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.14.5 Global Payments Recent Development
13.15 Net 1 Ueps Technologies
13.15.1 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Company Details
13.15.2 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Business Overview
13.15.3 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Introduction
13.15.4 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.15.5 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Recent Development
13.16 Novatti
13.16.1 Novatti Company Details
13.16.2 Novatti Business Overview
13.16.3 Novatti Introduction
13.16.4 Novatti Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.16.5 Novatti Recent Development
13.17 Paypal
13.17.1 Paypal Company Details
13.17.2 Paypal Business Overview
13.17.3 Paypal Introduction
13.17.4 Paypal Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.17.5 Paypal Recent Development
13.18 Paysafe
13.18.1 Paysafe Company Details
13.18.2 Paysafe Business Overview
13.18.3 Paysafe Introduction
13.18.4 Paysafe Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.18.5 Paysafe Recent Development
13.19 Payu
13.19.1 Payu Company Details
13.19.2 Payu Business Overview
13.19.3 Payu Introduction
13.19.4 Payu Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.19.5 Payu Recent Development
13.20 Six Payment Services
13.20.1 Six Payment Services Company Details
13.20.2 Six Payment Services Business Overview
13.20.3 Six Payment Services Introduction
13.20.4 Six Payment Services Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.20.5 Six Payment Services Recent Development
13.21 Stripe
13.21.1 Stripe Company Details
13.21.2 Stripe Business Overview
13.21.3 Stripe Introduction
13.21.4 Stripe Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.21.5 Stripe Recent Development
13.22 Total System Services
13.22.1 Total System Services Company Details
13.22.2 Total System Services Business Overview
13.22.3 Total System Services Introduction
13.22.4 Total System Services Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.22.5 Total System Services Recent Development
13.23 Wex
13.23.1 Wex Company Details
13.23.2 Wex Business Overview
13.23.3 Wex Introduction
13.23.4 Wex Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.23.5 Wex Recent Development
13.24 Wirecard
13.24.1 Wirecard Company Details
13.24.2 Wirecard Business Overview
13.24.3 Wirecard Introduction
13.24.4 Wirecard Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.24.5 Wirecard Recent Development
13.25 Worldline
13.25.1 Worldline Company Details
13.25.2 Worldline Business Overview
13.25.3 Worldline Introduction
13.25.4 Worldline Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.25.5 Worldline Recent Development
13.26 Worldpay
13.26.1 Worldpay Company Details
13.26.2 Worldpay Business Overview
13.26.3 Worldpay Introduction
13.26.4 Worldpay Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.26.5 Worldpay Recent Development
13.27 Yapstone
13.27.1 Yapstone Company Details
13.27.2 Yapstone Business Overview
13.27.3 Yapstone Introduction
13.27.4 Yapstone Revenue in Digital Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.27.5 Yapstone Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
