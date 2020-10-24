Irrigation Guns Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|NELSON, Wade Rain,Inc, Komet

Complete study of the global Irrigation Guns market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Irrigation Guns industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Irrigation Guns production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Irrigation Guns market include NELSON, Wade Rain,Inc, Komet, Rainer Irrigation, YüzüakMakine, Kifco, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sathish Agro Tech, Sime Sprinklers, Novedades Agricolas, Oasis Irrigation Equipment, Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment, Shanghai Irrist

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Irrigation Guns industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Irrigation Guns manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Irrigation Guns industry.

Segmentation Description By Product Type · Handheld Irrigation Gun, Fixed Irrigation GunSegment By Application · Agricultural Crops, Nursery Crops, Lawns & Gardens, Others Some of the Top Key player Operating in The Report Are · NELSON, Wade Rain,Inc, Komet, Rainer Irrigation, YüzüakMakine, Kifco, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sathish Agro Tech, Sime Sprinklers, Novedades Agricolas, Oasis Irrigation Equipment, Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment, Shanghai Irrist By Region · North America o U.S. o Canada · Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe · Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa o GCC o South Africa o Rest of Middle East & Africa · Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Irrigation Guns industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Irrigation Guns market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Irrigation Guns industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Irrigation Guns market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Irrigation Guns market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Irrigation Guns market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Irrigation Guns Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Irrigation Guns Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Irrigation Guns Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Handheld Irrigation Gun

1.4.3 Fixed Irrigation Gun

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Irrigation Guns Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agricultural Crops

1.5.3 Nursery Crops

1.5.4 Lawns & Gardens

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Irrigation Guns Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Irrigation Guns Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Irrigation Guns Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Irrigation Guns, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Irrigation Guns Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Irrigation Guns Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Irrigation Guns Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Irrigation Guns Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Irrigation Guns Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Irrigation Guns Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Irrigation Guns Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Irrigation Guns Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Irrigation Guns Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Irrigation Guns Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Irrigation Guns Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Irrigation Guns Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Irrigation Guns Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Irrigation Guns Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Irrigation Guns Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Irrigation Guns Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Irrigation Guns Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Irrigation Guns Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Irrigation Guns Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Irrigation Guns Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Irrigation Guns Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Irrigation Guns Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Irrigation Guns Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Irrigation Guns Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Irrigation Guns Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Irrigation Guns Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Irrigation Guns Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Irrigation Guns Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Irrigation Guns Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Irrigation Guns Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Irrigation Guns Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Irrigation Guns Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Irrigation Guns Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Irrigation Guns Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Irrigation Guns Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Irrigation Guns Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Irrigation Guns Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Irrigation Guns Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Irrigation Guns Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Irrigation Guns Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Irrigation Guns Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Irrigation Guns Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Irrigation Guns Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Irrigation Guns Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Irrigation Guns Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Irrigation Guns Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Irrigation Guns Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Irrigation Guns Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Irrigation Guns Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Irrigation Guns Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Irrigation Guns Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Irrigation Guns Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Irrigation Guns Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Irrigation Guns Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Irrigation Guns Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Irrigation Guns Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Irrigation Guns Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Irrigation Guns Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Irrigation Guns Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Irrigation Guns Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Irrigation Guns Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Irrigation Guns Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Irrigation Guns Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Irrigation Guns Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Irrigation Guns Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Irrigation Guns Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Irrigation Guns Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Irrigation Guns Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Irrigation Guns Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Guns Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Guns Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Guns Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Guns Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Irrigation Guns Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Irrigation Guns Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Irrigation Guns Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Irrigation Guns Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Guns Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Guns Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Guns Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Guns Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NELSON

12.1.1 NELSON Corporation Information

12.1.2 NELSON Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NELSON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 NELSON Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.1.5 NELSON Recent Development

12.2 Wade Rain,Inc

12.2.1 Wade Rain,Inc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Wade Rain,Inc Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wade Rain,Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Wade Rain,Inc Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.2.5 Wade Rain,Inc Recent Development

12.3 Komet

12.3.1 Komet Corporation Information

12.3.2 Komet Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Komet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Komet Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.3.5 Komet Recent Development

12.4 Rainer Irrigation

12.4.1 Rainer Irrigation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rainer Irrigation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Rainer Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Rainer Irrigation Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.4.5 Rainer Irrigation Recent Development

12.5 YüzüakMakine

12.5.1 YüzüakMakine Corporation Information

12.5.2 YüzüakMakine Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 YüzüakMakine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 YüzüakMakine Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.5.5 YüzüakMakine Recent Development

12.6 Kifco

12.6.1 Kifco Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kifco Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Kifco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Kifco Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.6.5 Kifco Recent Development

12.7 Jain Irrigation Systems

12.7.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.7.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

12.8 Sathish Agro Tech

12.8.1 Sathish Agro Tech Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sathish Agro Tech Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sathish Agro Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Sathish Agro Tech Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.8.5 Sathish Agro Tech Recent Development

12.9 Sime Sprinklers

12.9.1 Sime Sprinklers Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sime Sprinklers Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sime Sprinklers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Sime Sprinklers Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.9.5 Sime Sprinklers Recent Development

12.10 Novedades Agricolas

12.10.1 Novedades Agricolas Corporation Information

12.10.2 Novedades Agricolas Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Novedades Agricolas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Novedades Agricolas Irrigation Guns Products Offered

12.10.5 Novedades Agricolas Recent Development

12.12 Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment

12.12.1 Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment Corporation Information

12.12.2 Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 Guangzhou Cleaning-Spray Equipment Recent Development

12.13 Shanghai Irrist

12.13.1 Shanghai Irrist Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shanghai Irrist Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Shanghai Irrist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Shanghai Irrist Products Offered

12.13.5 Shanghai Irrist Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Irrigation Guns Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Irrigation Guns Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

