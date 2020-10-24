AI in Cyber Security Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

AI in Cyber Security Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. AI in Cyber Security Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global AI in Cyber Security Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. AI in Cyber Security market is the definitive study of the global AI in Cyber Security industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global AI in Cyber Security market is valued at USD 0.023 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, AI in Cyber Security market can be segmented as: –

By Component (Solution, Services)

By Service (Professional Services, Design and Integration, Risk and Threat Assessment, Consulting,

Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Managed Security Services)

By Offering/Solutions (Identity and Access Management, Threat Detection and Prevention (Unified Threat Management and Threat Mitigation), Security and Vulnerability Management, DDoS Mitigation, Next Generation Firewall, IDS/IPS, Security Information and Event , Management, Email Security, Endpoint Security)

By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)

By Deployment (Cloud, On- Premise)

Based on Application, AI in Cyber Security market can be segmented:

Aerospace, defense, and Intelligence

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Public Utility

IT and Telecommunication

The AI in Cyber Security industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro

COVID-19 Impact on AI in Cyber Security Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in Cyber Security market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in Cyber Security has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in Cyber Security market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 27.7% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

