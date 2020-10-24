AI in Sports Market Research including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions by 2026

A new study on the global AI in Sports market has been published by AllTheResearch (ATR). It offers detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global AI in Sports market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the global AI in Sports market to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020–2026.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) have been elucidated in the AI in Sports market report in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global AI in Sports market.

In this report, the global AI in Sports market is valued at USD XX Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, AI in Sports market can be segmented as: –

By offering (Hardware, Sensors, Processors, Others, Software, AI Platforms Application, Program Interface (API), Machine Learning Framework, AI Solution, Services, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance )

By Technology (AI and Computing , Natural Learning Processing , Data Analytics , Natural Language Processing , Cognitive Computing , Computer Vision , Data Solutions , Data Analytics , Data as a Service , Decisions as a Service , Internet of Things , Wearable Devices , M2M Connectivity ,IoT Messaging)

By Operations (Long Term Planning ,Team Planning ,Budget Planning ,Recruitment ,Long Term Injury Prevention ,Game Strategy ,Game Preparation ,Game Plan Development ,Evaluating the Data ,AI-Enabled VR Simulations ,Game Tactics ,Game Plan Execution ,In-game Adjustments ,Improved Communication)

By Spectatorship (During the Game, Interactive Sports, Game Watching ,Game Attendance ,Between Game Engagement ,Player, Coach, and Fan Interaction ,Predicting Outcomes ,Other Fan Involvement ,Fantasy Sports ,Gambling ,Traditional Sports and eSports)

Based on Application, AI in Sports market can be segmented

By Application (Sports Recruitment, Performance Improvement, Scenario Analysis, Injury Prevention, Game Tactics)

By Sports Type (Cricket, Football, Basketball, Tennis, Baseball, Others)

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players has also been featured in ATRs study on the global AI in Sports market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global AI in Sports market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global AI in Sports market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future

Some of the leading companies in the global AI in Sports market

24/7.ai Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Anodot

Facebook Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems

DeepScale

Atmel Corporation

ARM Limited

Microsoft Corporation

and Micron Technology

among others.

COVID-19 Impact on AI in Sports Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in Sports market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in Sports has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in Sports market.

Regional Overview & Analysis of AI in Sports Market:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report provides you access to important data such as:

Market growth drivers

Restraints of market growth

Current & future market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the upcoming years

