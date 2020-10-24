Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves Market Segments by Product Types, Manufacturers, Regions and Application Analysis to 2026

Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves market is the definitive study of the global Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves market is valued at USD 764.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1260.4 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves market can be segmented as: –

By Material (Bronze and Brass, Stainless Steel, Copper, Thermoplastic, Others (cast iron, chromium, nickel, etc.))

By Product Type (Thermostatic Mixing Valve, Digital Mixing Valve)

By Flow Rate (Less than 2 GPM, 2-20 GPM, 21-38 GPM, Above 38 GPM)

By Communication Protocol (BACnet, Modbus, Wi-Fi, Others (LonWorks, Metasys, etc.))

By Standards (ASSE 1017, ASSE 1016, ASSE 1069, ASSE 1070, ASSE 1071, CSA)

Based on Application, Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves market can be segmented:

By Applications (HVAC, Space Heating, Heat Pump Systems, Bathing Systems, Hot/Cold Water Distribution, Others (photo processing, etc.))

By End-Users (Residential, Commercials and Institutions (Schools, Restaurants, Hotels, Hospitals, Sports Complex, Retail Centers), Industrial, Building & Constructions, Chemicals, Healthcare, Others (manufacturing, etc.))

The Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Armstrong International Inc.

Acorn Engineering Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonard Valves

Caleffi Hydronic Solutions

Bradley Corporation

Hughes Safety

Conbraco Industries

Inc. (Apollo Valves)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited

Zurn Industries LLC

Symmons Industries

Inc.

Heat-Timer Corporation

COVID-19 Impact on Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Thermostatic and Digital Mixing Valves market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 6.7% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

Key Questions Answered in the Report: