Cable Wrapping Tapes Market 2020 By Advancements, Application, Challenges, Trends, Top Key Players, Growth & Forecast Till 2025

The major companies include:

3M

Yongle (Avery Dennison)

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

HellermannTyton

Shushi

Yongguan Adhesive

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric

Berry Plastics

Jinyang Technology

Han Yang Chemical

Yangzhou Xiqite Cable Material

Segment by Type, the Cable Wrapping Tapes market is segmented into

Cloth Tape

PVC Tape

PET Tape

Other

In 2018, Cloth Tape accounted for a major share of 84% in the global Cable Wrapping Tapes market. And this product segment is poised to reach 186.59 M USD by 2025 from 158.7 M USD in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Cable Wrapping Tapes market is segmented into

Power Industry

Communications Industry

Others

In the global Cable Wrapping Tapes market, Power Industry segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2109.08 (M Sqm) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.55% during 2019 and 2025. It means that the global Cable Wrapping Tapes will be promising in the Power Industry in the next couple of years.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

